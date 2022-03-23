ABERDEEN – Following input from a nearly hour-long public hearing March 15, members of the board of aldermen decided property alongside the Highway 45 bypass will not be rezoned to accommodate for a proposed bar and lounge catering to the 30-plus crowd.
Torrey Boykin purchased three acres of land in 2019 near the Treas Lake and Meadowlane subdivisions, and several residents of the area voiced opposition against locating the business near their homes.
“There’s nobody in here that doesn’t want him to have a business in this town. Nobody. They don’t want it sitting next to their houses where they’ve got to listen to it. They want to put it where he can have peace of mind and we can too,” said Dean Irvin, who owns adjacent property.
During last week’s public hearing, Boykin said the proposed business, Stratos, would not be a nightclub but rather a lounge requiring patrons to be at least 30 years old, adhere to dress codes and have reservations. He added there would be contracted security onsite and appropriate music.
“I’m trying to set new standards for Aberdeen. No more gutting out old buildings and trying to have makeshift businesses after old businesses. We’re past that,” he said, adding local nightclubs and bars are closer to homes than where he proposed.
The property is zoned R-1 residential, and Boykin requested it be rezoned to C-2 commercial. The Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission approved for the property to be rezoned in February, and zoning commission secretary Jim Edwards was asked to recap the decision.
He started by saying in the case of an event center, which is located near Boykin’s property, politics were involved, even though the planning and zoning commission fought it.
“I’ve got several issues in this town that I can’t get before the aldermen because the enforcement is just not there. The politics are getting in the way. Our zoning board thought it was best to get it in the hands of the aldermen just as quickly as possible because the aldermen now have to have a public hearing. Let the people voice their opinions and let the aldermen – your representatives – hear it and let it play out,” Edwards said.
City inspector Roy Haynes received more than 100 letters opposing the establishment.
Gail Dalrymple raised concerns about cars that park alongside the bypass at the nearby event center, and Boykin showed a design for Stratos, which includes a paved parking lot in front of the building. The noise levels heard from the event center were also a shared concern, and residents asked how Boykin can guarantee the same wouldn’t happen at Stratos.
“One thing I’m going to do is enforce the standards I set forth. You have to have standards. People will do what you allow. If I set a standard of 30 and up, that’s what I meant. If I set a dress code, this is what I mean,” Boykin said.
Another public concern dealt with access in and out of the business and if the Mississippi Department of Transportation approved it. Boykins said he would go through any steps necessary to obtain access from Highway 45.
“I have a map from the highway department, and they do have a crossover every 1,000 feet. This is your property, and there is no access. My concern is, are you going to cross private property to get to your establishment?” Jennifer Rollison asked.
During the public hearing, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen both asked what would happen with the business if Boykin was no longer affiliated with it. Edwards, Allen and Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said there’s no controlling what type of business could use the building in the future.
Ward 2 Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said during the public hearing they were both supportive of the bar and lounge.
During the board of aldermen following the public hearing, Haynes made a motion, seconded by Garth, to table the matter to allow for more time to gather information, which was shot down by a 3-2 vote. Odom made a motion, seconded by Allen, to not rezone the property, which passed 3-2, with Garth and Haynes voting against it.