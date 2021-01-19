ABERDEEN – Aberdeen's 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. curfew was officially lifted Tuesday following a 3-2 vote by the board of aldermen. The action is effectively immediately. 

It was originally put in place Dec. 7 following action by the board of aldermen, but Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voted in favor of lifting it.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted against ending the curfew.

This most recent curfew was the second one Aberdeen initiated since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced last spring.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus