ABERDEEN – Aberdeen's 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. curfew was officially lifted Tuesday following a 3-2 vote by the board of aldermen. The action is effectively immediately.
It was originally put in place Dec. 7 following action by the board of aldermen, but Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voted in favor of lifting it.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted against ending the curfew.
This most recent curfew was the second one Aberdeen initiated since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced last spring.