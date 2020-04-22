ABERDEEN – For the second time, the board of aldermen voted to delay Aberdeen’s elections out of further precaution of COVID-19.
As the result of action taken during Tuesday’s aldermen meeting, the Democratic primary will now be held June 2, with its runoff scheduled for June 16. The general election will be July 7.
In late March, the board took similar action, pushing the primary, originally set for April 7, to May 5. The general election, originally planned for May 5, was pushed back to June 2 through March’s action.
For an expanded story on Tuesday’s aldermen meeting, check out the May 29 edition of the Monroe Journal.