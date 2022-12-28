AMORY – Aberdeen Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth appeared in Monroe County Justice Court Dec. 20 for a ruling on a conspiracy charge and sentencing for a previous ruling stemming from a disturbance before Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting was called to order.
Before the September meeting began, former Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday sat at the board table ready to conduct business, thinking he was cleared to do so. The Mississippi Supreme Court unanimously ruled days prior that a special election for the seat should have never happened.
The Supreme Court’s ruling was due to sitting Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull not filing proper paperwork in Monroe County Circuit Court in the required amount of time to contest the results of the 2020 Democratic primary run-off between him and Holliday.
Following a two-day election contest last January, a judge ruled for a special election in which Devaull won.
While Holliday complied with law enforcement Sept. 20 after being told repeatedly by Mayor Charles Scott he could not sit at the table, Garth tried directing a deputy to remove Devaull and vocally expressed her opposition to the situation before leaving herself.
The two were served for a string of misdemeanor charges following the incident, which were brought by Scott and led to a two-day justice court trial last month.
Monroe County Justice Court Clerk Tina Morrow said the 15-hour trial was the longest trial held in the court in her 22 years of service. She was not aware of any other trial lasting as long dating back to 1984 when it transitioned to justice court from justice of the peace.
“Had I known I wasn’t supposed to be there, I wouldn’t have been. I’m a man of character and I stand on it. Without knowledge from my attorney, the city attorney, the mayor or the city, I did not have the knowledge before I went to the meeting,” Holliday said during testimony last month.
As a result of the November trial, Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens found Holliday not guilty for impersonating an aldermen. However, he was found guilty of not being bonded and disturbance in a public place. Garth was also found guilty of disturbance.
Last week, Garth was sentenced to five days in jail and fined $657.75. She was given the opportunity to serve the jail time after the holidays.
Attorney Walter Zinn, Jr., who represented Holliday and Garth, said last week she planned to appeal the disturbance ruling in Monroe County Circuit Court. There is a 30-day period to appeal the ruling and a 30-day period to serve the jail time and pay fines.
Holliday was fined a collective $1,315.50 for both charges he was found guilty of but no jail time. He also has the opportunity to appeal the ruling or pay the fines within 30 days.
Candace Blalock prosecuted the case, and she and Zinn were given 15 days to submit further briefs regarding the conspiracy charges against Garth and Holliday. They were not found guilty last week on those charges.
According to Morrow, the law doesn’t require the co-conspirator to be identified. She added there are multiple Supreme Court cases that require sufficient proof that at least two people are in agreement with one another to further a common purpose, and there was no sufficient evidence to establish that.
As far as the future of the Ward 1 alderman seat, the Mississippi Supreme Court had not issued a mandate, as of last week, requiring Devaull to vacate his seat on the board of aldermen. His attorneys filed a motion for a rehearing.
