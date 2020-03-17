In response to COVID-19, the boards of aldermen in Aberdeen and Amory Tuesday approved to adopt a declaration of emergency.
Additionally, Aberdeen aldermen approved a separate 60-day suspension of disconnecting utility services.
Aberdeen's coronavirus actions follow preventative measures the city put in place such as suspension of Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department activity.
As for the utility disconnection issue, Aberdeen aldermen agreed to adopt the same language the Mississippi Public Service Commission approved March 15, which stated, “this is a temporary suspension of disconnection. Utility customers should continue to pay outstanding bills and pay for services provided during the 60 days.”
Board discussion reinforced the importance for people to continue paying their utility bills during the 60-day period.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency resolution earlier Tuesday. After Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard introduced the item for the city’s consideration hours later, he explained its benefits.
“It basically opens the city up for any type of government funding,” he said. “Those funds will not be accessible if the city doesn’t make a declaration of emergency.”
Outside of Tuesday’s evening’s board action, Aberdeen has taken other preventative precautions to the spread of coronavirus such as suspending payments in the electric department’s lobby. Customers should instead either use the drive-thru, the drop box or mail in payments.
The Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department’s gym is closed for the time being, and senior citizen activities at the High Street Community Center have been suspended.
The Aberdeen Public Works Department is working on a plan to alleviate large groups of employees from being together.