While the Amory School Board took action Monday evening regarding COVID-19 protocols for the ‘21-’22 school year, the Aberdeen School District announced its standpoint on mask usage Tuesday.
The Amory School Board approved to uphold Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines pertaining to prevention and control of COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.
The motion included the potential of changing them at superintendent Ken Byars’ discretion after bringing recommendations back to the school board depending on conditions.
Guidelines include several points, including when fully vaccinated, students can return to activities they participated in prior to the pandemic and no masks are required for fully vaccinated people while indoors in school settings.
All eligible students, teachers and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination, according to the guidelines.
As far as physical distancing, guidelines state schools should maintain rules of at least three feet of distance for students in classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing of those not fully vaccinated to reduce transmission.
The Aberdeen School District released a statement Tuesday regarding its mask rules for the upcoming school year.
After carefully monitoring the rising positive cases of COVID-19 and seeking input from multiple stakeholders, the Aberdeen School District will start the 2021-2022 school year requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in all school buildings and buses.
We will continually monitor the number of COVID-19 cases and will review our mask mandate after the first four weeks of school (Labor Day) to determine if we can lift the face-covering mandate at that time. We also encourage all unvaccinated eligible students and adults (ages 12 and above) to get vaccinated.
We look forward to the beginning of the school year. Our faculty/staff begin on Monday, August 2nd, and students return Friday, August 6th. Have a great day!