People will have the opportunity to honor servicemen and women who sacrificed for their country during two Memorial Day ceremonies May 31 in Aberdeen and Amory. Like many events last year, COVID-19 forced the cancellations of observances in 2020.
American Legion Post 26 will host its ceremony at 10 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Aberdeen.
“If you look at why people join the military – when I was getting out of high school, I had a choice. It was either college, get a job or join the military and serve your country and your fellow man, and that’s what we do. We go serve. Memorial Day honors everyone who’s fallen over those years or had debilitating injuries,” said organizer Larry Darty.
The ceremony will include the posting of the colors, the National Anthem, an opening prayer, Taps played by Ethan West and keynote speaker Mayor Charles Scott. There will be a lunch to follow at American Legion Post 26.
Darty said seating will be available.
He added membership in the American Legion is an extension of veterans’ military service, which allows them to continue helping others.
Amory’s observance will be at 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Veterans Memorial, located at the intersection of Highway 278 and 4th Street South.
The ceremony includes the reading of names on the monument, the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, Taps, the benediction and invocation, a patriotic song and a presentation of the memorial wreath. As of last week, there were no formal speakers planned.
“We’re trying to make it a shorter service because of COVID,” said organizer Jerry Goldsborough. “In the 10 years of doing this, we’ve only missed two years – last year due to COVID and because of the [2015] tornado.”
No seating will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.
There will also be opportunities at Amory’s ceremony for people to purchase memorial bricks honoring their loved ones.
Goldsborough added the idea of the Monroe County Veterans Memorial began in 2008 through the county veterans organization. It was dedicated on Veterans Day 2011.
“It was put together by the generous citizens of Monroe County and different businesses. It was a grassroots effort. The walkway idea came in in 2015 with the named pavers, and that was phase two. That’s a continuing project,” he said.
The third phase will be installing flag poles representing the branches of the military.