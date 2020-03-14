This story has been updated since its original posting.
Out of caution of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus, the Aberdeen and Amory school districts have extended spring break by two days, with students to report back March 18.
With the case of the Aberdeen School District, the coronavirus situation is being monitored on a regular basis, and the number of extended spring break days could potentially change.
During a Saturday morning meeting, the Aberdeen School Board also approved to continue pay for licensed and non-licensed district employees due to the situation being an emergency closure.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay said administrators will meet Monday to make sure all strategies are aligned for the best interest of students, parents, the school district and the community. Additionally, there will be a meeting that day with custodial services to discuss additional cleaning.
School board member Sandra Peoples added the need for additional cleaning on school buses.
On Tuesday, there will be a professional development day for district employees for nurses to explain social distancing and the best hygiene practices, as recommended by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, which will be passed down to students.
Aberdeen and Amory extracurricular activities are also cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.
The Monroe County school District is expected to announce their plans pertaining to the coronavirus Saturday afternoon.
According to a March 12 post on the Nettleton School District’s Facebook page, the district planned to operate on a normal schedule next week. The school district is monitoring the situation and will re-evaluate as needed, according to the post.
Several school districts throughout Mississippi have extended spring break as a precaution against the coronavirus.