Three Monroe County towns will host their Christmas parades in the coming days, featuring marching bands, floats and a couple of special visitors from the North Pole.
Smithville
Smithville’s Christmas parade will be Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., with lineup at 5 p.m. The parade will be on Highway 25 from near Town Hall to Pine Street.
As of last week, the list of parade participants included Santa Claus, local first responders, Mayor Phil Goodwin, the Smithville Junior High cheerleaders, local pageant winners, the school’s most beautiful winner and the Smithville and Hatley high school bands.
The deadline to register was Nov. 27, so the list of participants was expected to grow.
“Since our high school homecoming court didn’t actually get to have a parade this year, we invited them to participate,” said Smithville Event Committee Member Leigh Skinner, adding churches, Smithville sports teams and businesses were also invited to enter.
Candy will be thrown out during the parade.
“As long as we can get lots of folks involved and people coming to our town to see what we have to offer in our town, I think it’s awesome,” Skinner said.
Amory
Amory will host its Christmas parade Dec. 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.
Characters in the parade will include Superman, the Grinch, Captain America, Cinderella and Snow White, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Mayor Corey Glenn and the board of aldermen will be special guests riding aboard a fire truck. Floats with community groups and pageant winners will be joined by marching bands from schools across Monroe County for a great parade.
Prizes awarded to the top floats are $100 for the third-place winner, $200 to second place and $300 to first place.
Parade participants are asked to turn west on Fifth Street toward the railroad tracks, then left on Front Street to the staging area to line up.
More information is available by contacting Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle at (662) 640-9733 or by visiting Amory Main Street’s Facebook page.
This year’s parade sponsors include GCM Insurance; Renasant Bank; Shelter Insurance; State Farm agents Bob Forbus and Michael Cole; Amory Realty; Farm Bureau; and Legacy Hospice.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen’s Christmas parade will be Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m., with lineup at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin at the Post Office, located at the intersection of Commerce and James streets, and continue to the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, located at the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets.
“Everyone come out and enjoy the parade. This is our gift to the community. As important as it is to have the entries in the parade, we need the community to come out and support it and enjoy the parade,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
Commerce Street from Chestnut Street to Matubba Street will be closed at 5 p.m. through the duration of the parade. Anyone parked for work is asked to move their vehicles by 5 p.m.
This year’s Aberdeen Christmas parade is anticipated to be the biggest one in years. A committee of seven people from throughout the community volunteered to be on the parade committee, in addition to a panel of distinguished judges for float entries. DJ Love Bone from Mix106 will be the parade’s announcer.
People are encouraged to line Commerce Street throughout the entire route.
“We’re excited about community partnerships in helping the parade to happen. We’ve partnered with the Monroe County Career and Technical Center for Santa’s float and are sharing the expenses with Amory Main Street. We also have a community partnership with West Point Clay County Growth Alliance to have their band in our parade and our band in their parade,” Robbins said.
In addition to the West Point High School band, the Aberdeen, Hamilton, Hatley and Okolona high school bands will also march in the parade.
Grand marshals will be the citizens of the year selected through the Junior Women’s League, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the guests of honor.
As with previous years, the Aberdeen Rotary Club will help with the parade lineup, and Monroe Regional Hospital will serve hot chocolate near the intersection of Meridian and Commerce streets during the parade.
“We’re asking for people riding on floats to not throw candy but rather have walkers that can distribute candy. Our characters will be handing out candy prior to the parade starting,” Robbins said.
Following the Christmas parade, the Aberdeen Main Street Depot will host a Bulldog chili fundraiser for the Mayor’s Youth Council. The cost is $5 for chili and a drink.
“J&L Soul Food Cafe is preparing the chili and donating their time in creating this recipe,” Robbins said.
There will also be food trucks onsite at the depot following the parade.
“It’s a winter wonderland at the depot with the string lights over the patio and the fire pit. Come and fellowship after the parade,” Robbins said.
Corporate sponsors are Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan, State Farm agent Glenn Summers, TVG Body Shop, Tisdale-Lann Memorial, Farm Bureau, Monroe County Co-Op, R.D. Miller & Company, Renasant Bank, Cadence Bank and the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau.
The deadline to enter Aberdeen and Amory's Christmas parades was Nov. 30.