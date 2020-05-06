Aberdeen and Amory will continue their annual National Day of Prayer observations May 7 at noon. Instead of being held in public places as usual, they’ll both be broadcast through Facebook.
Aberdeen’s observation can be found by searching Aberdeen, Mississippi on Facebook. The profile picture is a current photo of City Hall. Amory’s National Day of Prayer can be accessed by visiting www.facebook.com and searching for National@DOP. Viewers are instructed to click the “Like” tab for the National Day of Prayer nonprofit organization to receive notification to join.
The theme for this year’s event is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on a text drawn from Habakkuk 2:14.
The Amory event, pre-recorded in the sanctuary of Meadowood Baptist Church, will be opened with an introduction and invocation offered by Rev. R.D. Cline followed by a welcome from host pastor Dr. Lloyd Sweatt. Anita Akers from East Amory Baptist Church will provide a song before the prayers begin.
Prayer leaders on the program include Rev. Elbrist Mason, Rev. Jimmy McFatter, Bro. Robert Moore, Sgt. Michael Stevens and Rev. Roger Akers.
The program will conclude with another song by Anita Akers after which everyone will be invited to join in the benediction.
Aberdeen’s program will include a prayer for the county led by District 3 Supervisor Rubel West and a prayer for the nation led by Bro. James Clardy of First Baptist Church. Tamanda Griffin will also sing the National Anthem.