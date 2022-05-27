Groups in two local cities will host ceremonies this week honoring the sacrifices of servicemen and servicewomen through upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies.
An observance in Amory will take place May 28 at 10 a.m. at the Monroe County Veterans Memorial, located near the intersection of Highway 278 and 4th Street S. There will not be any general seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, according to organizer Jerry Goldsborough.
“The Monroe County Veterans Memorial in Amory was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2011. Every year on Memorial Day weekend, a service is held to read and commemorate the names on the memorial of those who died in the wars,” he said.
The Monroe County Veterans Memorial began July 4, 2008 as a community project by the county’s veterans associations, American Legions, VFWs, Disabled American Veterans, Amory Veterans Association, Vietnam veterans and their auxiliaries. Managed by a board of members from throughout the county, the memorial is on the National Registry of Veterans Memorials, Goldsborough said.
Although Aberdeen’s ceremony has historically been held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, it will be held at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N, May 30 at 10 a.m.
Kelly Nash will sing the National Anthem and “God Bless America,” and Monroe County veteran services officer Jason Sullivan will be the emcee. Organizer Larry Darty, who is first vice at Post 26, will give an introduction with a history of the post. VFW Post #4490 members, Matthew Dykes and Thomas Morgan II, will post the colors.
Darty said Connie Hamilton of the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be given the opportunity to speak, and Buzzy Cullum will present membership certificates and lead a prayer. James Hull will be the keynote speaker, and Maj. Allen Williams and members of the Aberdeen High School JROTC will perform the flag folding ceremony.
Randy Motes, Duck Holloway and John Robinson will do the 21-gun salute outside, and J.C. Robbins will play Taps.