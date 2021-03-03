Gov. Tate Reeves lifted several statewide COVID-19 regulations effective Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m., including mask mandates and crowd capacities at businesses. Hours after his announcement, the Aberdeen and Amory boards of aldermen discussed their stances on localized regulations. Local governments still have the authority to make their own regulations.
“We still need to be cautious. We need to encourage people to wear masks and maintain safe distances,” said Amory Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss.
Amory aldermen agreed to allow the city’s community centers to reopen. Amory Parks and Recreation Department Director Rory Thornton previously received requests for them to reopen for events for senior citizens.
Amory will revert to original guidelines based on the governor’s Executive Order 1533, which specifies a 50 percent capacity limit. The city will enforce this limit for both indoor and outdoor events.
“There’s a whole lot more yet to be known about this stuff. I’d sure hate for us to put a situation in place that we might lose a citizen if something went wrong. I agree that we could open [community centers] back up,” said Amory Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham.
Amory Mayor Brad Blalock encouraged a measured response.
“It’s never a bad idea that once you escalate into something, you deescalate back down (if necessary),” he said.
Blalock advocated consistency in guidelines, using the restrictions in place for high school athletic events as a model for all community activities.
Aberdeen aldermen refrained from taking action on lifting its citywide mask ordinance, which has been in place since July 13 last year. It will be revisited at its next meeting March 16.
“We can keep it in effect and see. That will give us a chance to take everyone’s temperature,” said Aberdeen Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
Another component of Aberdeen’s rules still in place deals with capacity at venues.
Board meetings have been limited to slim crowds because of COVID-19 restrictions, and Allen and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom both said it would be nice to be able to open them to more citizens.
“I think that’s been frustrating to them to come to the meetings and not being able to stay,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said waiting two weeks will give board members time to track the number of positive statewide and county COVID-19 cases.
“Just because we’ve been indoors and everybody’s been in the house and not around, this week there’s been a lot of traffic. As of right now, there were 199 new cases, but that could change and they may increase,” he said.
The only statewide restrictions that will remain in Executive Order 1549 are a capacity limit of 50 percent on indoor arenas and those that govern K-12 schools.
K-12 schools will still require students and educators to wear masks where social distancing isn’t possible. Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50 percent capacity, with a 25 percent maximum seating capacity inside.
Reeves said during a March 2 press conference the K-12 requirements will remain “because I believe that the most consequential debate playing out in America today is whether children should be in the classroom learning.”