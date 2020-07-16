ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors spent 45 minutes of its July 10 meeting discussing the future of the former Holley Performance building in executive session. During the previous evening’s Aberdeen Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Maurice Howard said city officials were going to ask supervisors for a quit-claim deed on the county’s 50 percent share of the jointly-owned building.
He, Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth represented the city at the supervisor’s meeting and were behind closed doors for approximately 30 minutes of the executive session.
“I know the property is a blight at this point, and it would be more costly to repair it. I ask that if there is a potential client that you maintain your one-half ownership just for the credibility that you lend to this until we ensure there is a financially stable business to come here and not something that we’re going to be saddled with,” Aberdeen resident Ashley Provias said afterwards in open session, adding the county has greater resources to vet potential industries.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West briefly explained the county’s position at this time.
“We do have a potential investor who wants to address us maybe by the next board meeting. [Board attorney] Judge [David Houston] is going to look at how much liability he’ll assume if we did that and the potential of maybe doing some swap. If everything works out with that, if they’re willing to give their ownership on the Prairie property, we can move forward with some Brownfields stuff we can’t do. The joint ownership on the Holley building ties us on some grants. We’re tied here. They’re tied here, so we’re going to look at all that stuff and take it into advisement,” he said.
Howard worked with Bradbury Logistics owner Howard Harper two years ago about the purchase of the building for his eco-friendly building material company. The deal did not work out because Harper did not follow through with a contractual $65,000 payment on the building later in 2018.
In other business, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson gave updates on items such as COVID-19 response. There were 82 people tested last week at a mobile test site in Becker.
She has given 25,000 washable masks to the Aberdeen, Amory and Monroe County school districts, allowing for each student to have five masks. Supervisors gave the okay for her to give remaining masks to the cities of Aberdeen and Amory.
In a separate matter, Sanderson said the Monroe County’s 911 and sheriff’s offices have been inundated with calls about livestock on the roads throughout the county.
“Since Feb. 6 until yesterday, we had 101 calls on cows out. These cows are working the deputies and my dispatchers to death,” she said.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said the county has a contract with Phillip Lindsey of Hatley to handle such matters, but there was discussion about how to prevent so many horses and cows from getting out of broken fences.
“Landowners and cattle farmers are costing the taxpayers money for all the cows that are out, and we’d like their help,” West said.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan said livestock owners should be heavily informed of the problems.
Representing American Legion Post 26, Buzzy Cullum requested for supervisors to consider giving $400 to $500 per month to help offset utility expenses at the building, since it has a Monroe County Veterans Service office.
“Since the virus came in March of this year, we were mandated to shut down charitable Bingo. This is what has been funding this organization for many, many years. With my hat in my hand, I’m here to say, gentlemen, we’re out of money,” he said.
The June utility bill was $546 strictly for the VSO office, according to Cullum.
Supervisors will consider the request as they work on the Fiscal Year ‘20-’21 budget. West suggested for Cullum to approach the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen with the same request since veterans living in the city are served by the office.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook talked with the board about some of the negative responses he has received about the department’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. He reiterated to the board it is for the safety of officers and the public and not a weaponized tank.
No taxpayer dollars were spent as the former U.S. Marine vehicle was provided through a federal government program, and Monroe County donors provided for the state tax on it.