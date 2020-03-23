ABERDEEN – During a Monday afternoon meeting, the board of aldermen approved an order nearly identical to one passed earlier in the day by Amory city leaders but with a couple of extra conditions.
Aberdeen’s order mirrors Amory’s in stating that from now until March 31, mandates will be in place including non-essential businesses limiting the numbers of people to 10 or less at one time inside their businesses.
However, Aberdeen’s order states church services will be limited to 10 or fewer attendees, and there will be no yard parties with more than 10 people.
“We’re asking everyone to do their part to protect one another and support each other so we can battle this pandemic as a team,” said city clerk Jackie Benson.
Non-essential businesses are defined in the order as barbershops, salons, sporting goods stores, retail stores and gyms. Examples of essential businesses include medical and healthcare clinics, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, cleaners and laundromats, discount and dollar stores, banks, hardware stores, electrical stores, plumbing stores, auto parts stores, building materials stores and daycares.
People are asked to use good judgment and stay at home except when it is absolutely necessarily to be out, such as traveling to and from work or purchasing necessities.
“We’re thankful and appreciative of all the citizens who have taken these sets set forth by the Mississippi State Department of Health,” Benson said.
People are urged to shop local when this emergency is over. Additional components of Aberdeen’s order include restaurants closing dining rooms, adding drive-thru, curbside takeout and delivery services may continue.
There will also be increased police activity after 8 p.m. each night. If people do not adhere to that, a curfew may be mandated.