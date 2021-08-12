Diane Belue of Aberdeen was recently installed as the president of the Mississippi American Legion Auxiliary. Projects through her leadership of Auxiliary Unit 26 helped garner statewide attention that helped her achieve state leadership roles.
Diane Belue, right, receives her pin during a ceremony in which she became president of the Mississippi American Legion Auxiliary.
COURTESY
Diane Belue of Aberdeen was recently installed as the president of the Mississippi American Legion Auxiliary. Projects through her leadership of Auxiliary Unit 26 helped garner statewide attention that helped her achieve state leadership roles.
ABERDEEN – Since joining American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26 in 2008, Diane Belue has risen in the ranks not only for local leadership but also at the district and state levels of the Auxiliary.
In July, Belue was installed as president of the Mississippi American Legion Auxiliary, making her the third state president from Northeast Mississippi in recent years, she said.
“When I first became president of this unit, we started doing different projects and getting recognized on the state level. Then I moved up to district level and was district president for three years and then I started moving up to chairmanships on the department level,” she said.
From there, she started to serve in more leadership chairs at the state level, beginning with historian, which led to the first vice position and now president.
As far as Auxiliary Unit 26 catching statewide attention, she credits starting Mississippi’s first POW/MIA Day ceremony and first POW/MIA chair installation at the Elkin Theatre, which both happened under her presidency.
“With things like that, to be the first is what got us recognized at the state level,” she said.
Belue added the Aberdeen unit has gained attention at the national Auxiliary level for its flag retirement firepit, a 100 percent participation rate and veterans appreciation tokens.
Her term as state president ends next July.
“I hope that I have put ideas and things in place that will continue to help the Auxiliary grow,” she said of goals for the next year.
After being installed as president, she has served at installations in Jackson and Bay St. Louis, with several more to follow throughout the state.
Her main project as state president is Christmas Cheer, which entails raising monetary donations to give directly to veterans staying at six Veterans Affairs facilities throughout the state, in addition to the one in Memphis.
Her platform as state president is “There’s No Place Like Home,” aimed to bring the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, American Legion Riders and Sons of the American Legion back to their pre-COVID-19 missions.
“I chose the theme to bring everybody back together,” she said.
After her term, she will serve as past-president and remain in a mentorship role.
She thanks Auxiliary Unit 26 and Post 26 for support throughout her leadership roles.