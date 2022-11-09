ABERDEEN – Aberdeen is among nine school districts in Mississippi to be awarded rebates through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program for electric school buses and needed infrastructure for charging stations.
Upon school board approval this month, the district will receive $1,580,000 for four electric school buses and $80,000 for infrastructure needs.
“EPA rolled out the grant at the first of the year to try going green throughout. This big push started with the Biden administration. Right now, I think it’s one percent of school buses in the country that are electric, and they’re trying to grow the numbers and the way to grow it is to get some funding. We jumped onboard. We know it’s coming so we wanted to be proactive to try to be a part of the rollout,” said Aberdeen School District Chief Operations Officer Willie Brandon.
Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith applauded Brandon and his department for pursuing the grants.
“To reduce pollution will definitely assist in increasing the academic achievement for all students. We’re looking forward to the addition of the four buses and what it can do for the health and academics of our district,” she said. “We’ve got a three-fold focus – student health and success and reducing pollution. Being able to be one of those nine districts awarded this grant is evident that our team worked very hard to apply for the grant and be awarded, and we’re very proud of that. We look forward to great things in the future with our district.”
In 2020, the school district purchased 18 new school buses after contracting its transportation services for roughly a decade.
“On the maintenance side, there will be no oil change. We’ll save money on fuel with the rising cost of diesel. It’s a win-win. I think the biggest maintenance on the electric buses is once a year when we change the coolant fluid,” Brandon said.
The Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Grenada, Hollendale, Jackson Public, Tate and Vicksburg Warrant school districts were also awarded rebates through the EPA Clean Bus Program. Several other nearby school districts are on the waitlist.
Brandon said the district has an idea of which routes the electric buses will be assigned to but said they won’t be utilized for field trips.
“A fully charged bus will only travel 138 miles,” he said.
A meeting with the Aberdeen Electric Department was planned for this week to evaluate needs to provide the sufficient power to the bus shop. Brandon said the lead time for school buses is currently nine months from order to delivery.
“We’re probably 10 to 12 months out from our students riding on electric buses,” Brandon said.
In addition to the electric buses, Smith is leading efforts to convert to LED lighting throughout the district for more energy efficiency.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.