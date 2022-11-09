mcj-2022-11-09-news-electric-buses

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith and district operations director Willie Brandon stand next a school bus. The district was one of nine in the state to receive rebates through the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Bus Program, which will provide for four electric school buses within the next year. 

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen is among nine school districts in Mississippi to be awarded rebates through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program for electric school buses and needed infrastructure for charging stations.

