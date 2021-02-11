ABERDEEN – For the first time in more than 20 years, Aberdeen is introducing a new driving tour, and this one is focused on churches, homes, people and places in local black history. The soon to begin Aberdeen Black History will be officially dedicated Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at James Creek M.B. Church with a program, and opportunities to take the tour will begin immediately following the event.
“The importance of this trail is keeping history alive, and there are a lot of stories you can pick up. If one generation isn’t passing it down to the next, it gets lost. If you stop talking about people who are important, then you forget about them,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, who assisted with the project. “You have to look back to yesterday. This should mean something to every black citizen.”
Larry Middleton, who moved to Aberdeen in 1979, has witnessed more recent history unfold and learned more about the city’s past while assisting with the project.
“I enjoy studying the history of Aberdeen because it’s similar to what all African-Americans were faced with. With your educators, members of the various churches and members of the community, it’s just like where I came from; they all had the same goal in mind of promoting each other and to make sure there was a legacy of the African-American community to be left so it could be carried on after they were gone. If you don’t record your history, you were left to a stage where it just fades away,” he said.
Stops on the driving tour include the Aberdeen Blues Mural, James Creek M.B. Church, the Green Schoolhouse, Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, the home of Dr. R.E. Woodruff, First Missionary Baptist Church, properties owned by Robert “Bob” Stovall in the Vine Street area, Professor J.R. and Minnie Shivers’ home, Newberger Park, St. Rest Masonic Lodge, General Lee Young Park, St. Peter United Methodist Church, Morgan Chapel C.M.E. Church, Merchant Row and Paradise Alley and Roger Cooperwood’s Central Gulf Service Station.
Additional information in the brochure, available at the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, includes areas of Aberdeen, including The Grove, Out South, Methodist Town and Baptist Ville.
“We’re trying to revitalize these areas that the African-Americans who have gone on provided for us as a way to reacquaint ourselves and pass on to the next generations that will follow. What we’re trying to do is include individuals from all walks of life. Therefore, our aim is to make sure the path is prepared for the youth to follow and understand that history tends to repeat itself.
“If you fail to read and understand your history, sometimes you can have a void to understanding why things happen instead of knowing why things happen,” said Middleton, who taught African-American literature while at Aberdeen High School. “Sometimes our youth are shocked when they learn that people like Mr. Cooperwood or other businesses like in Paradise Alley. There was a history left there for us to continue to move forward. Unless we know our history, we’re doomed to repeat the past instead of moving forward.”
Coming together
The Aberdeen Black History Trail has been an ongoing goal, but funding hindered the process until tourism relief funds were awarded to the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau last year.
“The Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission had this project but didn’t have a funding mechanism so it was on the wish list. With the CARES Act, it was going to be the funding. It fits the criteria with it being self-guiding and contactless and socially distanced. It’s educational and something that’s been needed to be done. We just didn’t have the funding for it,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins, adding organizers wanted to time its debut with Black History Month.
The AVB collaborated with the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, South Monroe County Community Fund, the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission and the Monroe County Historical Society for the trail.
The 15-stop tour begins and ends at the AVB.
Kathy Seymour, chairperson of the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission, wants the trail to tell the story of local black history.
“We talked about some of the tours available in Aberdeen, but there was nothing about black history,” she said. “We decided to come up with some places significant to black history in Aberdeen. We talked about a number of places and talked to a number of people who thought what was significant.”
Seymour noted how the churches were magnets for communities.
“It became clearer and clearer that a lot of the history was related to church and also to the Masonic Temples. We keyed in as those being important places to mark on the trail,” she said.
Robbins is not aware of any similar driving tours or historic trails in the area, other than stops in Oxford and Holly Springs on the Mississippi Freedom Trail, which is part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
“In 2021, our immediate goal is to launch and dedicate the Black History Trail and to complete the Wall of Fame at City Hall to have that as an attraction,” Robbins said. “They’ll both add to our cultural heritage through experiential tourism. When you experience something and learn something, it creates memories.”