ABERDEEN – According to an audit report presented during July 2’s board of aldermen meeting, financial records are in good shape for the city, and findings were down from seven or eight instances in previous years to one through the latest report.
“It’s hard to talk about the health of any city. Whether you’re in Nashville, Jackson, Mississippi, wherever you want to be, every city is different, and what you do is different. One number I always show is an indicator of where the city stands. I like to take the fund balance of their general fund, which for you this year was $1.039 million as a percentage of budgeted expenditures,” said Matt Wood of Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC, which conducts the audits for the city and the Aberdeen Electric Department.
He said if the city was running a business, that number reflects how many times it can run its business a year based on what it expects to spend.
“The fund balance of the city was 19.49 percent; that’s compared to 13.5 percent last year. I tell any city that’s between 10 and 25 percent that they’re in a healthy range. The higher you can get to 25 percent, the healthier we become. Aberdeen is trending more and more towards that 25 percent number,” Wood said.
Several points highlighted from both reports stemmed from the AMI automated meter reading transition for city utilities. Its lease caused a $1.3 million increase in assets for the electric department.
The only finding caught by the audit was related to the process of ridding old items in bank statements, which is in process.
“The first year I came, the city had seven or eight findings and to get down to one is an amazing thing to see turned around. [City comptroller] Karen [Crump], and [city clerk] Jackie [Benson] and all their team have done a great job helping us,” Wood said.
As an agenda item, Bob Seymour aired a complaint about the recent house fire at the corner of Jefferson and Franklin streets.
“There was a fire there last week, and our brand new shiny fire truck showed up, but they couldn’t get the hydrant open across the street for the fire until the house was pretty much gone. We need to do something about that,” he said. “That same thing happened about 15 years ago to a little hall at the Catholic church.”
During citizen input, Joseph Stone, who lives alongside Alice Street, shared the ruling of an investigation by Mississippi Municipal Service Company in connection to his car being flooding during May 11’s flash flood that struck parts of downtown. He said the investigation concluded the flooding was due to rainfall and that the city had no recent knowledge of issues in the area.
He said the investigation stated there was no negligence on the city’s part.
“My issue is this investigation consisted of a phone call to [city public works director] Richard [Boone] or someone in the maintenance department. He informed me that Richard told him things had been cleaned out, and drainage was actually cleaned. I talked to Mayor [Maurice] Howard, and that conflicts with what he told me,” Stone said. “All I’m asking is the board acts with integrity and owns up to that these things have not been done. Because those things have not been done, that was the cause of the water building up on Alice Street.”
He said the investigation was in direct conflict of discussion from the May 21 board of aldermen meeting and Monroe Journal coverage of the meeting.
Stone said he’d like to see a work report confirming work has been completed.
“Right now, I have a 56-mile one-way commute to work. I’m driving a car I purchased for my son for his graduation, and he’s leaving to go to school at the end of the month and I don’t think that it’s just or fair that I have to incur the balance left by my insurance company when this was no fault of my own,” he said.
Linda Record also spoke during citizen input to thank everyone who volunteered during the recent citywide cleanup and said the next one is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Following executive session, the board approved to purchase a mini-excavator for the water department. Aldermen accepted the lower bid of $47,956.80 presented by Thompson CAT.
Aldermen also approved to pay for children’s passes to bouncy houses at last weekend’s Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion and for the city to offer in-kind service by allowing the use of the park and recreation department’s gym for its spades tournament.