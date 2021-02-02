ABERDEEN – Three members of the board of aldermen who voted in favor last July of reinstating former Mayor Maurice Howard’s salary were served with demand letters Feb. 2 from Mississippi State Auditor Shad White’s office for the back pay.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted during the first meeting of the current administration to reinstate Howard’s salary for the ‘19-’20 Fiscal Year, which totaled $32,008 in unallocated funds.
The total in funds was previously unused for his salary and for the next two monthly pay periods for August and September last year.
The action passed 3-2, with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voting against.
Logan Reeves, a spokesperson from the State Auditor's Office, confirmed the three board members were served with demand letters.
“It was based on their vote to provide back pay to now former Mayor Maurice Howard. According to the Constitution of Mississippi Article 4, Section 66-96, these are considered illegal donations of public assets, in this case public money to the mayor,” he said.
He added the board meeting’s minutes reflected the action was listed as back pay.
“That’s illegal, and it’s a misappropriation as far as our office is concerned, and that’s the reason these demands were issued,” Reeves said.
The demand letters issued to the three were for $9,056.09 each. The letters state the funds are to be repaid within 30 days of their delivery dates.
“There’s no clear criminal statute that’s been violated, but there is a misappropriation of money. It’s unconstitutional to provide a donation of public funds. Public money cannot be used to donate things like a bonus,” Reeves said.
If the demands are not paid, the matter will be passed to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for a civil suit against the board members.