ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen took more aggressive action March 31 to address COVID-19 precautions by enacting a curfew and giving the Aberdeen Police Department authority to enforce the city’s executive order limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people. Both measures are in effect until further notice.
The following day, Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place order, which gave law enforcement more authority and superseded the city’s intentions of fining non-essential businesses with more than 10 people inside. Through the shelter-in-place order, non-essential businesses such as retail, beauty salons, gyms and barbershops are to close to the public until April 20 at 8 a.m.
The city’s curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., and the fine for the first offense is $100, and the second offense is $500. For minors 17 and younger breaking curfew, their parents will receive the ticket, and adult violators will receive their fines.
Exceptions will be made for people go to and from work, those seeking medical assistance and other special cases such as caregivers checking on family needs. Officers will use their own discretion for other cases.
As far as penalties associated with the city’s executive order, social gatherings exceeding 10 people at individual homes will constitute $500 fines.
“If you’re going to have a party, you’re going to be fined for it,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle during the meeting. “These fines are dated; they’re within 24 hours. If you decide you’re going to open up a club and have a party, we’re going to fine you as a business owner $1,000. If you decide the next day you’re going to do the same thing, we’re going to come back the next day and do the same thing and we’re going to make sure you pay the money.”
Citing loitering at places such as car washes and gas stations, he said the responsibility will lean more on business owners to enforce the 10 people or fewer rule.
“There’s two options – you can have somebody out there to monitor the traffic or it’s going to have to be shut down because it’s going to exceed 10. It’s not going to be that the police department runs over there every five minutes to clean it up,” Randle said.
Ahead of the statewide shelter-in-place order, Mayor Maurice Howard introduced a list of essential businesses for aldermen to consider, including grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, health care facilities, hardware stores, restaurants operating strictly through curbside and drive-thru service and auto parts and repairs stores. The list also included funeral homes and churches with the condition no more than 10 people are allowed inside the buildings.
It led to further discussion about non-essential businesses, most notably retail stores, which board members were hesitant to close at the time. Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington said at the time the city didn’t have the authority to close non-essential businesses for the proposed 14 days.
“We’re going to have a bigger problem. We’ve got to figure out how to keep some of this money flowing because if not, what are you going to do if you have no money to pay the bills?” asked Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing.
“There’s not going to be anyone working if we don’t control this virus and everybody’s going to be dead,” Howard said.
Later in the meeting, he requested for his salary to be reinstated due to the COVID-19 crisis, saying his monthly take home pay is $457.65 per month. Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington responded by asking if he would show up for work. Howard’s request for a motion to reinstate his salary was not granted.
The board also approved to send a letter to Food Giant recommending for a professional company to clean the store, following the news of one of its employees testing positive for COVID-19. Later in the meeting, Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone wanted to add a comment about the grocery store.
“I want to make it a matter of record, mayor, when you were on social media the other night and you encouraged people not to go to Food Giant and not to shop at Food Giant. I’m going to make it a matter of record that’s not an official board opinion,” Stone said of a Facebook Live video the previous night.
Howard said he never told anyone to not go to Food Giant, adding he said he and his family were personally not going.
Later in the meeting, Howard expressed his discouragement about the meeting, saying the city enforced the same policy already in place.