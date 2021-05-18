ABERDEEN – Two board of aldermen-appointed positions switched back to people who were in place during the previous administration. Following an executive session May 3, aldermen approved 3-2 for Bob Faulks to replace Walter Zinn Jr. as city attorney and Shane Tompkins to replace Adrian Haynes as city judge.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted against both appointments.
After a new administration was sworn in last July, with a different mayor and Ward 1 alderman, board members voted 3-2 for new appointments for the city attorney, city judge and city clerk positions. An item regarding the city clerk appointment was tabled for the time being at last week’s meeting.
Zinn asked about his outstanding invoices and a 30-day notice stated in his contract, asking for clarity if the pay extends for 30 days.
“There is no contract that I’m aware of. I’ve asked about it. I’ve asked for a personal services contract. I asked early in this administration when I came on if you had signed one, and the answer was ‘no’ at the time. I asked a second time a couple of months later, and it was still ‘no,’” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
Zinn didn’t think the record reflected that.
“I think if you consult the record, a contract was executed by the first meeting in August. You never asked me directly in writing or personally for them. I do recall you raising it so I can’t deny that. I do recall you asking if one had been signed but never did you say, ‘Mr. Zinn, provide me a copy, a signed copy or anything to that effect,’” Zinn said.
Earlier in the meeting, board members discussed the process of interviewing city employees for positions.
Aldermen approved resignations from three employees but before approving to hire a firefighter, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said she’d like for members of the board of aldermen to be more involved in the interview process for city employees.
“I’m having a real problem with heads of departments. I’ve seen applications that weren’t even filled out. They jotted down the places of employment and had no idea what they paid or anything else,” she said, motioning for the board to interview applicants for city positions after its work sessions on days before board meetings. “We have had so much turnover in this fire department and other departments. Somebody else needs a say in something without just taking one man’s word for it.”
Haynes noted aldermen are assigned to different departments as commissioners and could act as liaisons to come back to the rest of the board to report on interviews. Odom said she was never informed of being appointed to any department as a commissioner.
In recapping discussion from the previous day’s work session, Mayor Charles Scott said there would be no more commissioners.
“I also told you you don’t have that right. You don’t make that decision, the board does,” said Garth, adding the board members have the legislative power for the city.
Allen recapped discussion from the work session, thinking the board would refrain from new hires until a new interview process went into effect.
“If you’re asking me to vote on a hiree that I have never talked to, I’m still at the same point where I’m taking the word of department heads who say, ‘I need this person hired,’” Haynes said, who added he can’t make all work sessions due to his full-time job.
He asked for more communication from board members who interview candidates at times when he’s unable to participate.
Scott said the city’s handbook states that a city personnel representative is the first one to see applications, adding the city doesn’t have one.
“The second phase is the director and then we go through the interview process. We haven’t done any of those things. We talk about a right way to do it, and that’s what we’re implementing,” he said.
After further discussion, aldermen approved for the new interview process beginning after work sessions.
In a related matter, aldermen approved a new citywide policy requiring time commitment agreements for employees going through training funded by the city.
In other business
Scott gave an update on upcoming COVID-19 vaccination dates, including May 29 at Daniel M.B. Church, June 1, 3 and 5 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building.
“We really want to push to get these vaccinations in our arms. If you can’t make it to these dates, you can go to one of our local facilities to get your shot. We really need to get to herd immunity to let our hair down and have fun again,” Scott said.
In other business, aldermen approved for the Bukka White Festival to be held at Acker Park this year. The two-day free blues festival will be Oct. 15 and 16. Festival chairperson Em Walters noted city funding was reduced for the current fiscal year and requested the funding level to be reinstated for the upcoming fiscal year.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared a plaque received commemorating recertification of the city’s Hometown Retirement status.
Aldermen also approved a 10-year tax exemption for Westlake totaling approximately $5.3 million.
“We already know of another $18 million project in 2022, and there’s another one that’s going to come down the road. They each have a 10-year life cycle and will eventually roll off and be on the tax roll,” Allen said.
Both Haynes and Scott complemented the volunteer-based Drive the Train effort, which gives citizens the opportunity to clean up designated parts of Main Street.
After executive session, aldermen approved for striping for new police cars. During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull brought up another police department matter in voicing concerns about officers driving too fast.
“We’ve got new vehicles now, which are good vehicles. A lot of citizens are coming forth complaining that officers are driving them just too fast. Me, myself, I’ve witnessed it twice. If it’s not a life or death situation or a bomb threat…I’m not telling them how to drive, but they need to slow it down and take care of,” he said, asking for assistant police chief Chris Dobbins to convey the message to officers. “I’ll be the first to support fire and police but at the same time, we’re not going anywhere that we don’t need to be going that fast and run over someone, causing a worse tragedy.”
Board members approved a request to move forward on a reverter on Stinson Industrial Park to reclaim the city’s deed. They also approved for the city attorney to draft a response to an Equal Employment Opportunities Commission complaint, with Haynes recusing himself.
Aldermen approved the purchase of a side-by-side for the Aberdeen Electric Department from Amory Marine, which will be paid through the department’s equipment fund.
“It’s for when we have storms and a line is down and they can’t get a big truck where they need it,” Devaull said.
The board also approved for the purchase of three mowers – one for Morgan’s Landing, one for the park and recreation department and one for the electric department. The cost totaled $24,900. Odom asked about mowers the city purchased in 2017, but Scott said the public works department uses them at a high rate.