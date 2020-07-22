ABERDEEN – Resumes are currently being accepted for Aberdeen’s city clerk’s position following action taken at Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth rescinded her motion from the previous meeting to appoint Tamanda Griffin as city clerk and reappoint her to her previous position as utility accountant. The motion, seconded by Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, included posting and advertising for a new city clerk with qualifications.
The vote passed 3-2, with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voting against.
In the first meeting of the new administration, Griffin was appointed as city clerk with Odom and Allen voting against. The two voted in favor of reappointing long-time city clerk Jackie Benson before being defeated by a 3-2 vote.
Mayor Maurice Howard said after the meeting interviews will be taken beginning Thursday for the immediate opening.
“I want to encourage those in Aberdeen, Monroe County and all surrounding areas who may have the correct credentials, certifications, education and background to apply for the city clerk position,” he said.
Qualifications include having a valid Mississippi driver’s license, an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in business administration or accounting, municipal or governmental experience, at least two years of accounting experience, no criminal background and traits such as being timely and working with others.
More information is available by calling 369-8588. Howard added there is no requirement to live inside the Aberdeen city limits for the position. He said the pay range is between $45,000 and $60,000.
The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 4. Howard expects the board to act on the position at its next meeting.