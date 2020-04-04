ABERDEEN – City Hall is closed until April 15 following an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The unnamed city employee has minimal contact with the public, and city clerk Jackie Benson said the employee is at home and is doing well. She asks for people's prayers for the employee.
Benson said the city has gone above Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements as far as cleaning, including extra efforts to keep door knobs and hand rails clean.
With the April 15 reopening date, City Hall will have been vacated for the recommended 14 days, and it will be cleaned again before opening to the public.
Ahead of the employee being sick, City Hall employees have taken extra steps when dealing with the public such as wearing masks and gloves.
Anyone with any business needs through City Hall, including duties of the city building inspector’s office, should email Benson at jbenson@ci.aberdeen.ms.us as employees are on-call.
Other city departments such as the electric and water departments and public works will remain in operation, even though the number of employees will be fewer as a COVID-19 precaution.