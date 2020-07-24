ABERDEEN – Mayor Maurice Howard and the board of aldermen shared what they hope to accomplish together during their time for individual input of July 9’s board of aldermen meeting.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes called the new administration the beginning of a new era in which the city will move forward, not backwards.
“I can’t do this job by myself. There are some things in this town that have got to be done and can’t be done by the five of us at this table,” he said, saying in particular the city needs to address its litter problem. “At the next board meeting, I probably will probably have a trash ordinance that’s going to put a fine on some of these people who are doing so.”
He said people should be responsible for maintaining the look of their own property and take pride in it. He asked for people to police their own areas and report suspicious activity to the law enforcement. Haynes added it’s important to listen to the needs of the street department to make improvements. He noted several complaints he has received about the cemetery and plans to look deeper into them.
Ward 2 Alderwoman said city leadership isn’t about race and noted she began her run through the previous administration apologizing to Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle for that prior administration reducing his salary.
“If we stop putting inhumane people behind this table, then you would stop getting inhumane treatment. I have no intentions of fighting with anybody at this desk unless you come in acting like you lost your mind. I don’t care if it’s a prisoner on death row, that person deserves to be treated rightly and fairly,” she said. “Disrespect will not be allowed in this room.”
Garth added she has no problem with citizens voicing their opinions at meetings, just as long as what said is said in a respectable manner.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen both said they look forward to working with the rest of the board in a civil manner.
“I will show you over these next four years what Ward 1 looks like,” said its alderman, Nicholas Holliday after thanking supporters.
All of the city officials thanked their supporters in the Democratic primary and general election.
Howard said the first meeting of the new administration is the most civilized one he has attended in his tenure, saying it’s a great start for the town’s direction.
“I don’t want to be one of those people who says this is an easy journey because we’re at a major disposition. We are behind and we have a lot of work to do. This is not a black board. This is not a white board. This is not a black town. This is not a white town. This is a town that’s going to join forces and work together to help provide a better Aberdeen,” he said, adding his intentions to devote 60 to 70 hours per week to ensure the city has opportunities to grow.
He asks for people to call their respective alderman first with any issues, saying face-to-face meetings will be arranged for later. Howard said there are projects in the works to grow the city.