mcj-2023-06-14-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Water stands on a section of James Street following a storm in January 2020. Last week, the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen approved to move forward with a plan to address flood issues on James Street and other areas throughout the city.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – More than two months ago, engineering firm Neel-Schaffer began evaluating drainage systems for several problematic, flood-prone areas throughout the city. During June 6’s board of aldermen meeting, approval was granted to move forward with a drainage project to address areas including South Hickory, James, Madison and Short streets and Walters Drive.

