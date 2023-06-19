ABERDEEN – More than two months ago, engineering firm Neel-Schaffer began evaluating drainage systems for several problematic, flood-prone areas throughout the city. During June 6’s board of aldermen meeting, approval was granted to move forward with a drainage project to address areas including South Hickory, James, Madison and Short streets and Walters Drive.
The cost estimate for the project is $380,000, which will be paid through the city’s sewer rehabilitation fund.
“We don’t want to do a Band-Aid fix. We want this to be an upgraded high level fix so we don’t have to address it again for at least a generation,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Additionally, he said Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District recently received the last easement clearances to do work on the city’s main drainage ditch.
“They’ll be here in the next few months to do the ditch work that needs to get done to make sure our water is able to flow more easily. With that, it will equal somewhere around $1 million in work that’s not going to have to come out of our pocket because all the counties get together for this organization to clean ditches. One of the things we have to do is when that water is flowing better, that means it’s coming at a faster speed so we need to make sure our infrastructure is prepared to handle the additional water,” he said.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voiced concerns for North Columbus Street, saying residents there have had issues for years.
“We are hitting all the areas we can at the current time. All the areas we have been working on, we put on a list. Everyone will get help based on us sitting around this table and putting a plan together and actually executing the plan we have in front of us,” Scott said.
Property cleanup
During her input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth noted several items public works cannot pick up, which includes tires, appliances and paint. She stressed the need for more enforcement for people throwing out such items.
“I think the more stuff an individual sees another individual throwing out and nothing is being done that they’ll continue to do that,” she said. “We’re going to have to put some meat into this. I don’t know if we’re going to have to have the attorney draft an ordinance or just go on and put it in policy that if the city picks it up, we give them a bill for $150.”
Scott said a code enforcer handles such incidences in most cities.
“It was voted down when I tried to get that person,” he said.
Garth suggested passing the responsibility to city inspector Roy Haynes, but it was later decided to bring him in for a meeting with the board to discuss it.
“For years, we picked up stuff in this city we weren’t supposed to. I was always under the impression that tires, batteries and paint were pretty much, ‘Don’t do it.’ However, this goes back to what you’re paying on your bill, and somebody’s got to take charge and somebody’s got to enforce it. We’ve got all these rules on the books, and nobody’s enforcing it,” said Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain.
In other business
Following a power outage June 5 that impacted the majority of the city, Cain said he received several telephone calls regarding concerns about the after hours number to report utility outages.
“The telephone number, 369-2881, I’ve had about 50 calls from people who can’t ever get anybody,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people who can’t get a hold of anybody.”
City comptroller Karen Crump said the problem with the telephone number was supposed to have been worked out.
“I’ve called that number three times, and it always goes to a recording. I left a recording, put my coffee cup down and walked out and they were there to fix it. It took 15 minutes one time. The next time was 20 minutes. I’ve told [electric department manager] Mr. [LaMarcus] Thompson how much we appreciate them,” said citizen Brick Young.
In a separate matter, a representative from Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group said the company is vetting potential parties interested in the Parkway Hotel and also seeking grants for improvements at High Street Community Center and Newberger Park. Garth said there are mold issues at the community center.
He also said Scott shared issues with a memorandum of understanding regarding a transportation pod company, Transit X LLC, the group previously proposed to city officials.
“When I started vetting, I also sent it to be vetted by our chamber of commerce too. I’ve got some responses on that and I’ll get a copy to you so you can see their responses,” Scott said.
An equipment auction recently netted roughly $134,000 for the city, and Garth suggested purchasing a couple of new trucks for public works. No action was taken.
Board members approved to set June 20 as a meeting date with Three Rivers Planning and Development District regarding redistricting. Another date was originally presented, but it was suggested for the following day, depending on scheduling for Three Rivers.
During his input, Haynes said Toni Price turned down an appointment last month to serve on the city’s election commission. He said the board needs to pursue a third person to serve as an election commissioner.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom recognized Cain for recently volunteering to clean up Odd Fellows East.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday said during his input plans are underway for a cleanup day in his ward.
Aldermen also approved a two-day in-house customer service training for 12 city employees.
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins promoted an upcoming event June 22 at Paradise Alley, which will feature yard games, food trucks and live music.
“We’ve completed the additions we had planned, the string lights are up, we’ve got the street mural and will have a wonderful celebration night and a fun night of community,” she said.
Additionally, an American Rescue Plan Act-funded Facebook ad campaign is underway promoting Blue Bluff and the waterway.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.