ABERDEEN – Different presenters during June 20’s board of aldermen meeting delivered the same message – progress. While one spoke about an upward trend of out-of-state residents relocating to the city, another explained a growth spurt on the southern edge of the city, while another presented plans for an upcoming meeting to discuss a business.
The board approved a resolution for the city’s Welcome Home Mississippi retiree relocation program. In recent months, Aberdeen has had a successful boom of new residents relocating from states such as Oregon, California, Florida and New Jersey.
“The value of a retired household moving into the city is equal to 3.7 industrial jobs. As much as we want another plant, which hopefully will be coming into our city, we have that here in the value represented from the retirement cities with retirement households. We had 20 in the third quarter last year and we had six more recently this quarter,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
An upcoming networking workshop is planned soon for area realtors to help market Aberdeen.
For another growth matter, MS Peanut Supply Company Owner Brian Atkins spoke about an increasing number of businesses on his property.
“Even though we are across the river bridge, we are in the city limits of Aberdeen. I’d love to invite you out to tour our facilities. We’ve had some growth out there and built a new building, which is housing a lawnmower dealership and also a heavy equipment dealership. We sell lawnmowers, mini-excavators, trackhoes, paving machines and things of that nature that will benefit the city, county and other areas,” he said.
A second building is currently under construction for a salon, and there is discussion about building a restaurant as well.
“We’re excited about our area out there on Highway 45 and we feel good about our location. We want to grow Aberdeen and be a part of it. One thing we’re lacking out there is water. Even though we are annexed into the city limits, we don’t have water so we have a well. Some requirements of us recruiting industry is sometimes harder with a well than public water,” Atkins said.
He asked for the city’s assistance in providing city water access.
Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group CEO/chief partnership officer Michelle Thomas spoke about a meeting planned for July 12 with representatives of the firm, the city, transportation pod company Transit X LLC and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
“They will answer questions the board and other stakeholders have around the table. Transit X is looking to bring a factory here with jobs that would bring 150 good paying jobs to Aberdeen to act as an economic engine for this community, providing $7.8 million in wages to Aberdeen residents every year,” she said.
The meeting will be a workshop, and no action will be taken from the board’s standpoint.
"True economic development isn't happening until it happens. The Pointe Shopping Center has created jobs, and jobs have come in with the courthouse development. Westlake has created jobs, and other constituents in the city have created jobs in the last 24 months," said Mayor Charles Scott after the meeting.
Building matters
Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour spoke about a July 11 meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall for building owners in the downtown historic district and Silk Stocking Row to explain historic preservation laws, certificates of appropriateness and design guidelines.
“A lot of buildings have changed hands recently, and a lot of people have no idea there are regulations about what they can and can’t do with their building,” she said.
The downtown historic district runs from Long Street to Maple Street, and the Silk Stocking Row District covers both sides of Franklin Street and Long Street from Commerce to High streets.
In other building-related matters, aldermen approved a public hearing for July 6 pertaining to the city’s rental ordinance.
“We don’t have anyone who lives in the city who owns these major apartment complexes. All of them are being managed by someone outside of this city, mostly outside of this state. The reason to put the rental ordinance in place was to have the legal ability to reach out and touch them,” Scott said. “Our goal is not only are our citizens protected but also the rentals are protected. We want to make sure when our citizens pay what they’re paying to rent a property, it’s a descent property.”
Another public hearing was approved for July 6 pertaining to a request to rezone property from an A1 agriculture district to an R3 multi-family residential district.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson asked for the board’s opinion about the future of the department’s former facility, particularly the warehouse.
“I need to disconnect power at the old office because that’s a bill we’re still paying. I have had several people come to me interested in the old warehouse building where they can pay rent and put their business in,” he said.
No action was taken, and the matter will be discussed further at a later date.
Giving recognition
During last week’s meeting, the 37 members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were introduced to the board.
“We’ve been out in the community. We helped at the [Odd Fellows East] cemetery and did a great job. We’ll be at the food pantry this Saturday. I’m very pleased and proud of them. They’re ready to help the community and ready to work,” said sponsor Tashanda White.
Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain complemented youth council members for the cemetery cleanup, saying it made a huge difference.
Additionally, Scott recognized Christine Holliday for her efforts with senior citizens at the High Street Community Center.
“She takes money out of her own pocket transporting people back and forth to the center and other things,” he said. “We’ve found there are so many citizens who are giving back. When we have Miss Holliday that has given tireless for 10-plus years, these are the special things our citizens are doing, and Miss Holliday represents the best of us.”
She voiced her appreciation for the honor.
In other business
Following an executive session, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth made a motion, seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, to fire law firm Mozingo & Quarles in a case dealing with city attorney Walter Zinn Jr.'s wrongful termination suit against the city. It did not pass following a 3-2 vote.
The case is still not settled.
"We're still in the attorney saga, and that is causing us unnecessary issues. It is important that our city understands that I will not tolerate chicanery (the use of trickery to achieve a political or legal purpose). With all the paperwork and everything that has been submitted, when leaders are given the chance to recuse themselves from certain issues, as a leader, you do that to stay away from impropriety," Scott wished to say after the meeting. "We will continue to work hard to display focus in this time of chaos in our legal representation."
Due to the Independence Day holiday falling on a Tuesday, the next board of aldermen meeting was approved to be held July 5 at 5 p.m.
Aldermen also approved July 25 for a public hearing date for the city’s redistricting due to changes through the 2020 census. It will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Aldermen approved a sub-award with a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality agreement for a $4 million water tank project, which includes upgrading 14 wells. It's part of a process to receive funds through the Rural Water Associations Infrastructure Grant Program.
"We've had a good working relationship with the county and realize the work we're doing on our public utility system to include has everything to do with our county because we are one of the major public utilities out in Prairie, White Rock and Egypt," Scott said after the meeting.
The board approved the Aberdeen Electric Department’s Fiscal Year ‘23-’24 budget and also $48,000 in write-offs for the year, which a collections agency will still seek to recoup.
There was discussion on the timing of raises going into effect for nine electric department employees. While its budget year begins July 1, the city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1. No action was taken, and the matter is expected to be addressed at the next board meeting.
During his input, Holliday complimented the electric department for its work to restore electricity following June 16’s storm that disrupted service for several hours.
The board approved to lease a public utilities bucket truck at 5.78% for 48 months through Cadence, in addition to the purchase of two utility trucks for the department, which will be paid through the equipment maintenance fund.
Items regarding the lease and purchase of vehicles for the police and public works departments were tabled.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes thanked everyone who supported June 17’s Homecoming in the Ville event at Newberger Park. He also said there’s a need to clean up trash at the Stinson walking track.
During her input, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said Big John Road and Murphree Circle both need attention as far as road improvements.
Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain passed along concerns from a resident about cars being parked on Davis Street.
“There are people possibly parking and doing ride sharing on that street,” he said.
Cain requested for No Parking signs to be placed, but the matter was tabled.
Marianne Butler, who lives alongside Walters Drive, expressed appreciation to Scott, Cain and Garth for assessing flood issues in the area. She noted Cain stood in the rain to witness the problems the previous week.
