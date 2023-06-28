mcj-2023-6-28-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Mayor Charles Scott reads a certificate of appreciation for Christine Holliday, who has worked with senior citizens at the High Street Community Center for more than 10 years.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Different presenters during June 20’s board of aldermen meeting delivered the same message – progress. While one spoke about an upward trend of out-of-state residents relocating to the city, another explained a growth spurt on the southern edge of the city, while another presented plans for an upcoming meeting to discuss a business.

