ABERDEEN – An hour after executing a contract with manufacturing company Enviro Builders Sept. 15, Mayor Maurice Howard continued his enthusiasm about prospective growth in town before the board of aldermen.
He said the Enviro Builders contract includes a commitment of bringing 150 jobs to the city.
“They will start retrofitting the building within the next six months with the expectation of a grand opening within the next 18 months. On behalf of our great city, I would like to thank our board of aldermen for making this great deal possible. I’d also like to thank the county supervisors for allowing us to retrieve this building to make this deal possible. We look forward to closing many more deals as we continue to bridge the gap economically here in the City of Aberdeen,” Howard said.
The Enviro Builders discussion segued into his introduction of the Aberdeen Open for Business campaign, an initiative in which Howard aims to promote economic growth.
“We have to let the entire world know that we are ready to bring new revenue to our city. We need the new tax base,” he said, asking for aldermen input and support. “What we need to do now is to begin to create a business model that will support our marketing strategy.”
Board members’ thoughts ranged from continued support of existing businesses, utilizing the waterway and port, building on education and the need to continue beautification issues to attract retailers and industries.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen suggested concentrating on smaller sections of property alongside Highway 45 to be more efficient with supplying infrastructure.
“That’s amazing because I had an hour-long conference call today about a truck stop at Stinson [Industrial Park]. If we start doing things out there, we can start getting more businesses out there, but somebody has to be willing to be the first one out there,” Howard said.
Allen also talked about the Shop Aberdeen First initiative from years ago, which supported local businesses, and Ward 3 Edward Haynes also talked about attributes of Main Street businesses.
After Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday talked about how he’d like to see the port flourish, Howard mentioned a potential port authority.
“It’s so important because the City of Aberdeen legally cannot be business owners, but a counterpart can. Let’s just say an Aberdeen economic development group is formed and Aberdeen decides to partner with the port authority and allow them to own an economic development, whatever it may be, whether it be a truck stop or a restaurant or whatever the case may be,” Howard said.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth said she’d like to see the city and industries partner with the Aberdeen School District to support education. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom said there’s a need for a new hotel, adding the town has great people living in it. She added she’d like to see the previously discussed projects of revitalizing the former Cooperwood station and a former African-American library come to fruition.
The board unanimously gave its support for the business initiative.
As far as a quality of life item, Howard said the city was approved for a $250,000 loan for park improvements discussed in previous meetings.
TVA contract
In other business, Allen motioned for the city to reverse action taken at its previous meeting regarding cancellation of a long-term contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority and to revalidate the previous one.
“They haven’t come in and sat at the table yet,” Howard said.
Allen replied by saying he received a letter that day from TVA stating there’s no interest in changing the current wholesale rate the city has. Howard said the city is in a predicament in making more money and questioned why the city’s net profits through the electric department have decreased from $1.5 million to $350,000 through previous years.
“Because we wrote off about $600,000,” Allen said.
Howard said he would not entertain the motion, saying the profits decrease every year.
“There’s some loopholes somewhere, and Aberdeen, we’re going to figure it out. We’re not about to go backwards,” Howard said.
The matter was tabled to executive session, but no action was taken when the meeting went back into open session.
In and out of executive
Following executive session, though, the board accepted the resignations of long-time officer Jimmy Cockerham and Leland Cook from the Aberdeen Police Department. The board approved the APD hires of Chris Dobbins as sergeant; Davis Hankins and Michella Gill for patrol; and Marquine T. Griffin as a dispatcher. Garth, who originally made the motion but rescinded it, recused herself from the vote.
The board also approved the hire of three people for the Aberdeen Electric Department and for Janet Parks’ title to change to administrative assistant in the city clerk’s office.
The matter of awarding a bid for mowing the city’s cemeteries was tabled for executive session, but no action was taken back in open session. The board met Sept. 17 for a special-called meeting, though, to take action on the matter.
Aldermen approved a motion to award the mowing contract to M&J Lawn Service, under a 90-day probationary period. Allen voted against it, and Odom was not present. After the meeting, he said voted against because he thinks the mowing of privately-owned Odd Fellows East should go through the adjudication process in order to spend tax dollars on it.
Haynes asked about the potential termination option if complaints continue about the condition of cemeteries. He noted the person who owns the lawn care service worked for the company that previously mowed the cemeteries.
“We need to give this man a chance. He opened up his own company. We have a termination clause so if you are not satisfied, you can cancel it,” Holliday said.
The company bid $82,000, and board discussion indicated all bids were less than what was expected. Board discussion indicated in the event the city isn’t satisfied with the job M&J Lawn Service does, the remainder of what’s left from its bid will be paid to another company.
Also during last week’s special-called meeting, the board adopted Robert’s Rules of Order, which sets more structure to board meetings, including not adding new items to the agenda for approval or not allowing unscheduled guests to speak outside of citizen’s input.
“The only reason why I want to adopt it is because it’s been said at this table we don’t have any structure; we have Aberdeen structure, which is no structure outside of the city charter,” Howard said.
Allen said by city charter, the structure is a strong board and a weak mayor when it comes to decision making.
“What concerns me is if we bring things up during aldermen input, we can’t vote on it,” he said, with Howard saying he or the city clerk will put requested items on the agenda. “By turning over that power, we lose the ability of talking about things that may be on our plate in that two-week window [to bring up things and make motions].”
Howard said it’s not for taking away that power but for adding more order to meetings. Garth said it can be suspended in order to address certain issues. The matter passed, with Allen recusing himself from the vote.
Citizen’s input
Earlier in the meeting, during citizen’s input, Brick Young gave a token of appreciation to the Aberdeen Police Department through gift cards to McDonald’s. He said, after the meeting, franchise owner Robert Tomey contributed to it.
“The last board meeting, I heard a gentleman talk about what all he accomplished, which was good, but then he turned around and started running our police department down and saying some really bad things. He owes this police department an apology. These comments inspired me, and me and my wife sat down and decided to do some little token for our police department,” Young said.
Also during citizen’s input, Herb Hatfield shared concerns he and his neighbors have about a three-and-a-half-acre patch of trees recently cut down alongside Meadowlane Drive. He said since being cut, it has been an eyesore, caused standing water to attract mosquitoes. He added a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality study found the presence of E. coli in a stream in the area.
“That area is a flood stage area. It belongs to the whole community. It was like an animal refuge area. Deer, squirrels and birds would come in there, and it was an asset to the community. It’s too late to do anything about it now, but I would like the board to look at some kind of restriction about the removal of large amounts of trees from the city. Trees are an asset to our community,” he said.
On a similar topic, Margaret Randle asked for an updated about a patch of trees requested to be cut alongside Peacock Alley, saying it has become a dumping ground for litter, furniture and dead animals. Howard said aldermen were trying to get the best price from contractors for the project, adding he wants for it to be cut within the next couple of weeks.
Aldermen and
mayor’s input
Allen requested for a drainage project alongside Walters Drive to be rebid, but Howard said there’s not funding earmarked for it. Saying he wants the project to get completed, Howard said the funding has to come from the proper account.
Howard said new speed bumps were set to arrive within the next couple of weeks that are three inches shorter than bigger ones installed across town. Garth introduced the topic by saying a citizen alongside Meadowlane Drive complained about damage to her car driving over speed bumps previously installed, and Odom said she wants them replaced with the shorter ones.
During his input, Haynes said the city has talked to members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol about increased patrol on the Highway 25 bypass. During her input, Odom said she supported the newly started employee of the month program but asked Howard to support local businesses by giving gift cards as part of the reward purchased in Aberdeen rather than giving Walmart gift cards from out of town.