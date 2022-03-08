Those representing Aberdeen who have recently been involved with emergency training efforts include, front row, from left, assistant fire chief Norris James, police chief Quinell Shumpert and Katherine Cunningham of the Northeast Mississippi Emergency Medical Services Authority; second row, from left, city clerk Melissa Moore, park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart; and China Johnson of PressiCare Personal Care Home; and back row, from left, city inspector Roy Haynes, Al Wright of the Northeast Mississippi Emergency Medical Services Authority and Lucinda Everett. Not pictured, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
ABERDEEN – In the city’s continued efforts to build a Federal Emergency Management Agency cabinet to be trained to respond to potential incidents such as inclement weather, officials recently attended Homeland Security training at Anniston, Alabama’s Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP).
Katherine Cunningham of Prairie and Toni Price of Aberdeen, who are with the North Mississippi Medical Emergency Medical Services Authority; Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert; Norris James, assistant chief of the Aberdeen Fire Department; and animal control officer Pedro Clay recently received certifications.
Through Hazardous Materials Technician (HMT) training, five days were spent preparing responders for technical-level hazardous materials certification. The course included planning a response to a hazardous materials incident; identifying hazardous material container damage and hazardous materials; terminating an incident; decontamination operations; and containing leaks.
The Hospital Emergency Room Training hands on training course trains participants for mass casualty events such as inclement weather.
According to a press release, the CDP develops and delivers advanced training for emergency response providers, emergency managers and other government officials. It offers more than 40 training courses focused on mass casualty response, incident management and emergency response to catastrophic natural disasters and terrorist acts.
Training is federally funded and does not cost the city or agencies any money.