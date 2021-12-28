ABERDEEN – Steps to achieve more participation in taking the ACT was discussed in length during Dec. 16’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, with several coaches giving input on how they’re encouraging their players to prepare for February’s test.
While the average ACT scores ranged from 13 to 18 for different athletics, band and cheerleading programs, coaches are implementing more time each week during practices to offer ACT prep such as practice tests, registering for the test and studying for it.
“We have a couple of students who have the possibility of going on and playing ball at the next level and we know how important that test is to get them to that level and get them to a higher education,” said boys powerlifting coach Jon Hartley.
As of the day of the meeting, 47 student-athletes were registered to take the ACT on Feb. 12.
Aberdeen High School softball coach Eddie Chapman noted for the ‘20-’21 school year, his team earned an award from the Mississippi High School Activities Association for being a Mississippi Scholarship Athlete team because of members’ minimum 3.0 GPA.
Aberdeen School District Athletic Director Sherell Drake thanked district superintendent Jeff Clay for pushing the ACT among students.
School board attorney Nathaniel Armistad said Jefferson County School District has a policy stating student-athletes must take the ACT in order to play sports.
“When we’re at 13 and 18, we’re behind the power curve, and I know it sounds rough but it’s reality,” he said. “The kids need to start taking the test early because that’s where the success comes from.”
School board secretary Patrick Lockett said every household within the school district needs to encourage students to take the ACT, adding he’d be open to the district adopting some sort of policy addressing extracurricular students’ ACT participation.
School board member Tonny Oliver said it needs to be more inclusive throughout the district.
“I support it because it’s going to make us a well-rounded school as far as academics,” said school board member Rodger Scott.
The school district, which has received grants from local sources for the ACT, has waivers and vouchers to assist some students with taking the test.
“If we’re paying for buses, referees and shoulder pads, we need to push the parents to come up off that $50,” Armistad said, adding the school district needs to educate students more on how ACT scores can equate to scholarships. “To the parents, it’s not spending money; it’s investing in their children.”
As part of recognitions earlier in the meeting, 10 students who are the newest members of Aberdeen High School’s ACT 20+ Club were honored.
Implementing career academies
During his input, Clay said Aberdeen High School received its second Perkins grant, totaling $48,000, for a recording arts academy. Principal Tracy Fair, Hartley and district chief academic officer Temeka Shannon recently attended the National Career Academy Coalition Conference in Orlando and picked up ideas to implement the program.
“We want to offer our students as many opportunities as possible. I think we’re on a roll and headed in the right direction. With the career academies, they’re small learning academies where students will have the opportunity to work under a theme,” Fair said.
Hartley will teach the digital media class to begin the recording arts academy. Fair added the JROTC is working towards an aerospace career academy also on campus.
Hartley wants to encourage students to obtain their drone pilots licenses and pursue aerial photography, in addition to focusing on video production and editing as part of the digital media program.
Clay added participants of the program can film athletics events and overlay audio commentary to air on a district YouTube channel.
Facilities projects
Bill Whittle of JBHM Architects gave updates on two projects in the district during last week’s meeting. Structural work for HVAC improvements at Aberdeen High School will continue through Christmas break, with electrical work to follow during summer break.
Another project, which was in need of board action, dealt with a roofing project at Aberdeen Elementary School. School board members previously approved to reroof the school, but Whittle explained issues that no longer make that approach an option due to additional study and code requirements.
“The situation puts us basically where we started, which is to tear off everything we’ve got, go down to the deck and come back up,” he said, adding due to lead times in securing material, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
After discussion, the school board approved to rescind approval of overlaying the roof and to move forward with the plan of tearing off the existing roof and replacing it.
Bids for the project are to be opened next week, and Clay suggested having a special-called meeting in early January to review them.
In a separate matter, Lockett asked for the school board’s blessing to ask Whittle and Clay to do a lighting assessment for the school district.
“It is scary dark around our schools. From a security standpoint, it is extremely dark around our buildings, our parking lots, our softball field, our tennis courts, our football field, our streets coming in and coming off campus,” he said.
Whittle has done projects in the past where the Tennessee Valley Authority did assessments and installed lighting through a lease-purchase program. He will look at options to improve lighting.
Later during his input, chief operations officer Willie Brandon talked about improvements at the softball field, including the goal of lighting. Renovations are underway, including concrete pads for stands and a privacy fence.
In other business
Clay informed school board members of two recent donations to the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative, which provides early learning initiatives throughout the county. Community Bank made a donation totaling $43,750, and First Bank, which recently opened branches in Aberdeen, donated $50,000.
He also presented a draft of the School Year ‘22-’23 district calendar, which will be presented in January for board approval. The draft, which is very similar to the current school year calendar, has school beginning Aug. 5.
Lockett asked for a moment of silence to begin last week’s meeting in memory of Tyler Stephenson, a 2021 Aberdeen High School graduate Tyler Stephenson who passed away the previous week.