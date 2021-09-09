ABERDEEN – An annual tradition continues through the City of Aberdeen’s remembrance of 2001’s Sept. 11 attacks. The event, which will include music, prayers and speakers, will be held Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.
“It’s the 20th year and it’s special because so many years have passed by, and the City of Aberdeen has always set a day aside to remember those who lost their lives and how it destroyed many families. People are still struggling. We are here to let everyone know that trying times do come, and we’re praying for a better day and healing for everyone. It’s sad to see the families still emotional about how their lives have changed and no matter how many years have passed by, they can still remember that it’s like it just happened yesterday,” said Barbara Vasser, who helps organize the event.
This year’s ceremony includes the Pledge of Allegiance, expressions by Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook and Chris Dobbins of the Aberdeen Police Department, prayers for families led by District 3 Supervisor Rubel West and prayers for soldiers, emergency responders and the nation.
There will also be special music before and after the benediction, and Janet Parks will sing “Amazing Grace.”
“We’re asking that everyone come out because 20 years is a long time, and it still reflects our memories and lives every day,” Vasser said.