Triston Turnipseed and Ahmad Cox sing along with Janet Parks, center, to "Amazing Grace" during last year's Sept. 11 ceremony in Aberdeen. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Even though last year marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Aberdeen will continue its annual tradition of remembering those lost with a ceremony Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.

