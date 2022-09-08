ABERDEEN – Even though last year marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Aberdeen will continue its annual tradition of remembering those lost with a ceremony Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.
“We made a promise, as a nation, to never forget. The City of Aberdeen is committed to honoring that promise, by gathering each year, for a time of reflection and prayer to remember the ones that lost their lives,” said co-organizer Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
She expressed appreciation to City Hall employees Tashanda White and Tamanda Garth for helping organize. Former deputy city clerk Barbara Vasser, who retired earlier this year, previously organized the event.
“It’s taking a team to make up for Barbara Vasser not being there. She did such a wonderful job, it’s taking a team of city staff to fill her shoes,” Robbins said.
Friday’s ceremony will include a guest speaker; prayers for the military, first responders, families of those lost and our nation; and songs.
For those who can’t attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Aberdeen City Hall Facebook page.
