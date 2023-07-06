ABERDEEN – The city is now using private company ESG Operations Inc. as its certified water and wastewater sampler. The move comes on the heels of a missed water sampling test for bacteriological and chlorine monitoring for the month of May.
Mayor Charles Scott said there were no issues due to the missed water test and that June’s water sample has already been taken. Collected samples met all drinking water standards, and customers were hand delivered confirmation of notice last week.
“We have to take nine samples from nine different well locations. I do know we got them in at the right time of day. If you get them in late and they sit for so many hours, then that nullifies the test. Some of the problems have been mechanics, and a person needs to understand the fullness of those mechanics and it can’t be an, ‘I’ll get back to it,’” he said.
In addition to taking water samples, ESG will also provide training to city employees to help them be orientated with the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
“We’ll show them how to pull samples, what to look for and we’ll be the operators there. Myself and my people are certified in water and wastewater, so we’ll be able to fill that role until we can get some of the staff there trained and get them to where they need to be to pass the test for water and wastewater certification,” said Chris Holloway, ESG project manager.
He said new regulations are released yearly, and the company will work with city employees to ensure they’re prepared.
“With this company, they’re going to make sure since we’re going to do the work anyway and that all the proper plotting is done, and that’s part of what they’ll be doing with us,” Scott said of further requirements.
He said the city will utilize the company for the next six months.
Following the resignation of Jason Roberson as the water department’s manager last December, the city has missed two water sampling tests. The previous one was in January, and no issues were found.
“Overall, I would prefer to get a person from the inside. If you bring someone from the outside, they’ve got to learn your system. One of the issues was we only had one other person trained, and that was the supervisor and I don’t think at the time we put enough effort to get other personnel trained. We also had a couple of people that transitioned or either retired. The problem is across the state, people are retiring,” Scott said.
“Sometimes it’s hard when you lose your certified operators in water and wastewater, and it’s hard to find anybody because there’s not a lot of people out there,” Holloway said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.