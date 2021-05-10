ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Electric Department provided goodwill to its employees in celebrating Lineman Appreciation Day, which is April 18 each year. General manager LaMarcus Thompson organized a lunch at the electric department for the linemen April 16 since April 18 fell on a Sunday.
“If you see them in your area, tell them thank you. Here in Aberdeen, we appreciate our linemen,” he said.
In addition to Thompson, linemen for the Aberdeen Electric Department are Danny Morris, superintendent; Nick Orr, foreman; Caleb Angle, lead lineman; Levail McFarland, apprentice; Sean Parson, apprentice; Billy Robertson, groundman; and Dante Partlow, groundman.
Linemen keep electricity on for the public while working at their risky occupation. They also give up family and personal time when called out for outages.
Thompson shared statistics about linemen including there are approximately 115,000 men/women who are employed as linemen. They receive intense training, which includes going through four years of training before becoming a journeyman lineworker.
Safety is their top priority.