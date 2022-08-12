mcj-2020-05-27-news-tva-logo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ABERDEEN – During Aug. 2’s board of aldermen meeting, Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson gave a preview of what’s anticipated to come during the next aldermen meeting – an explanation of ways to save money on electricity bills.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus