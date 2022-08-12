ABERDEEN – During Aug. 2’s board of aldermen meeting, Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson gave a preview of what’s anticipated to come during the next aldermen meeting – an explanation of ways to save money on electricity bills.
Tennessee Valley Authority officials were scheduled to explain incentives through the provider’s EnergyRight program last week but due to a conflict, they are expected to speak during the next meeting Aug. 16.
There’s a range of opportunities, such as the Home Uplift program and improvements for LED lighting and HVAC systems, allowing people ways to save on electricity costs.
“It’s not at the point where you just go home and put up LED lights and think you ought to have an incentive, but it’s a certain light that TVA will tell you to get that you have installed. It’s the same way with HVAC. Don’t buy a new HVAC and expect a change in your bill. You go through the protocol,” Thompson said.
Information about TVA incentives programs is available at the Aberdeen Electric Department, located at 612 Commerce St.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes asked about the average savings through the TVA incentive programs, and Thompson said eligible one- or two-ton HVAC units could mean $40 in savings from each bill.
“It’s not cash we’re giving. It’s credit off their bill,” he said.
Thompson has fielded several questions regarding high electricity bills, which are reflective of the extremely hot summer days the region has experienced the past several weeks.
“These are the questions I’m getting. ‘Have our rates changed?’ No. ‘Are we paying for that [new electric department] building?’ No. ‘Are we paying for [the July 2] Bobby Rush [concert]?’ No. ‘What are you going to do to get my bill down?’ Like I tell them, there’s nothing I can do to get your bill down. It’s all about what you do in your home,” Thompson said.
He said air conditioning and heating consumes 32 percent of a monthly electricity bill, and electric water heaters run three hours a day, which encompasses approximately 24 percent of a bill.
“With lighting, any time you hit a switch in your house, that’s 12 percent of your energy used through that. The hotter the temperature outside, the hotter the wires are to warm up to heat up. In the summer, you warm the wires up with your AC and the meter gets to turning. In the winter, you warm the wire up with your heater, and the meter turns. It’s all based on what the customer does in their home. It’s nothing about what we do in the office. All we do is bill off what we read from the meter,” Thompson said.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull also talked about being energy efficient.
“What a lot of people don’t understand is if you’ve got windows that let air out and heat in, that unit’s going to run all day long. If you go to a room where nobody’s in and you leave lights on, that’s burning energy,” he said.
Thompson said any Aberdeen Electric Department customer who thinks their bill isn’t correct can fill out an application at the office where they can get an energy audit.
“TVA will send someone in free of charge to inspect their house and check the airflow and energy flow,” he said.
Thompson said of the Aberdeen Electric Department’s 4,320 customers, 100 are spot checked regularly to ensure the automated system’s accuracy rate.
“That’s a policy that I pushed in to verify the system. The system read the house, and we send a guy out to verify that reading is right,” Thompson said.
In other business
City engineer Dustin Dabbs said the milling and overlay project of Highway 8 and S Meridian and S Matubba streets is expected to begin the week of Aug. 22. The work is being funded through a taxpayer-free bond using the city’s internet sales tax funds.
“If we find additional funding, we have it set up where additional streets can be added to the program as needed. If not, we can utilize the same type program next year to encapsulate some of the additional streets,” he said.
Devaull named a specific dip on Meridian Street in need of attention, and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom asked about paving long-range in places where streets have been cut for water service for new constructions. Devaull suggested one particular instance on Chestnut to address if any funds are left.
Aldermen approved for the city to participate in the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program for law enforcement.
“This will allow us to train with young officers to ride with our law enforcement and be trained and get credit. Once they get to a certain level when they go off to school, Mississippi Apprenticeship Program will pay part of the fees,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
During his input, Haynes said he received calls about the city’s dog ordinance, particularly addressing a stipulation requiring $100,000 in liability insurance for pit bull owners.
He said in calling local insurance providers, none would provide the coverage. City clerk Melissa Moore passed along information from animal control officer Pedro Clay, who said State Farm provides such coverage by calling its corporate number.
Haynes also asked for city building inspector Roy Haynes to condemn a few homes in his ward that are unoccupied and overgrown. During her input, Odom asked if the city was ever able to discuss maintenance concerns at Colonial Apartments with the owner, and Scott said a certified letter was recently sent to its owner.
Haynes also challenged citizens to be proactive in cleaning in front of their homes, not littering and reporting those who do so. Ward 5 Alderman John Allen said he spoke to the Aberdeen Rotary Club the previous day, and litter was one of the members’ biggest concerns.
The board approved a $31,000 bid from Evans Plumbing & A/C for the Aberdeen Park and Recreation building. The funds will come from the general fund, and comptroller Karen Crump said there are also unused funds in the park and recreation department’s budget.
Aldermen approved for the city to apply for federal funds administered through the state for water improvements for rural customers of the Aberdeen Water Department.
The board gave the okay for city attorney Bob Faulks to work on a city zoning ordinance and subdivision regulation and development guidelines.
Aldermen approved to adopt policies and procedures dealing with American Rescue Plan Act funds the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau is pursuing. AVB Director Tina Robbins said there’s a three-week window to apply.
During his input, Devaull said he has received compliments about the recent improvements to General Young Park, saying if it’s taken care of, it will last for years to come.
“It brings that side of the town out. We may not have funds at the moment, but I’d love to see the same thing to the park in Ward 3,” he said.
Aldermen tabled a bid for a camera system at the former Holley Performance building.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.