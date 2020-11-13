ABERDEEN – Following an executive session during Nov. 10’s board of aldermen meeting, Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders was given two options – to resign from his position effective immediately or immediately be terminated.
Before going into executive session, Mayor Maurice Howard said a personnel issue would be discussed pertaining to an inappropriate relationship during work hours.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth made the motion on the two options, which was seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday.
“While I do not agree with the actions, I cannot vote for termination,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen. “I believe in second chances.”
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom also voted against the two options, saying she believes in second chances too.
“With a heavy heart and much love for you in the future, yes,” Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said in the vote.
Holliday recused himself from the vote, setting up Howard to cast a vote in favor of the options to break the tie. Odom asked why Holliday recused himself, but he didn’t answer. She also asked city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. if a board member has to have a reason to abstain from voting.
“You do have to have one but you don’t have to publicize it,” Zinn said.
Howard asked Sanders which option he chose to take.
“I didn’t know I would get an option to speak to that but I was understanding by that vote I was terminated,” he said. “With all due respect, I did admit to my wrongdoings. I am not ready to resign from my position with the City of Aberdeen. I feel like I can learn from my mistakes and move forward. At this time, I just don’t feel right to resign. I’ve given over half of my life with the City of Aberdeen.”
Aldermen approved to advertise for electric department manager. Board will discuss salary figures at a later date.
Citizens’ matters
During its previous meeting, aldermen approved 5-0 to give Morgan’s Landing manager Larry Darty a 30-day notice to vacate the property, citing neglect of the area as a reason. The city previously received notice from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the conditions of the restrooms in particular.
Darty appeared during citizens’ input to say no matter who takes care of the property, problems will continue due to plumbing issues. His request to the board was to either extend the time to relocate his manufactured home and move off the property or to give him a second chance.
Holliday asked if Darty reported the plumbing issues to the city, which he said he had in the summertime to former city clerk Jackie Benson.
“I’ve been there a number of times, and the grounds look like nobody cares,” Odom said about the overall appearance.
Darty said he previously used a city lawnmower before he was told otherwise and hasn’t had access to one since then.
Following executive session, the board voted unanimously to reinstate Darty to the position on a 90-day probationary period.
Another carryover item from the previous meeting dealt with High Street resident Lisa Wise, who runs an animal rescue. Odom shared concerns neighbors of the area have about barking dogs.
Howard noted he’d received several letters in support of Wise in previous days, and there were several citizens present on her behalf.
Wise’s rescue has helped several people locally, and it was stated there aren’t as many stray dogs throughout town. She said the dogs are spayed and neutered and given medication at her own expense through the rescue.
“She has a passion for these animals and spends her own money. She does it by the book,” said Susan Doty.
Haynes asked what Wise can do to stop people from complaining to him about barking dogs, saying people are entitled to peace and quiet.
“I listen to noises from their homes that aren’t barking dogs. I listen to parties. Streets are blocked with cars, and I don’t complain. It’s just life. Things happen at everyone’s house; it’s their business, and I don’t involve myself in it,” Wise said.
She said the dogs bark as an alarm system when a car pulls in the driveway or someone walks by, for example.
Aberdeen Animal Control Officer Pedro Clay said there’s no city ordinance pertaining to the number of dogs at a residence.
“It’s up to the board to decide if you want to have something in place like we have for livestock. Right now, I can’t do anything because there’s nothing in place. If you want to talk about the city loud noise ordinance and dogs barking, that’s on the police department; it’s not on me,” he said.
City matters
Aldermen approved a $100,000 bond for a subdivision James Bell has planned for an area near the Highway 45 bypass, west of the Meadowlane subdivision.
“We went out and took a look at this project and had the engineer take a look at it as well. He believed the project would not even be over $50,000, in which my recommendation of $100,000 would be more likely for this project versus a $1 million bond. A $1 million bond would have the city potentially losing a subdivision versus us just doing a $100,000 bond,” Howard said.
In other business, the board approved a $60,000 Urban Development Assistant Grant (UDAG) loan for TVG Body Shop. Odom and Allen both said there needed to be $60,000 worth of collateral mentioned in the motion, which was added.
“I thought we voted a while back that the city wasn’t going to do any more UDAG loans until the city got back on its feet good and proper,” Odom said, which Howard replied by saying there was discussion but no action taken.
The body shop’s owner, Tony Grear, said demand for his business has increased and the UDAG will help support its growth.
In approving bills for the city, Allen voted for everything with the exception of a bill from M&J Lawn Service.
“I feel that is not an appropriate contract. It is cutting private property with city moneys and I’ve expressed that before and I don’t feel comfortable,” he said in reference to the mowing of Odd Fellows East.
Howard said the expenses were to be charged back to the cemetery owner’s taxes and expects the city will eventually own it. Odom also voted against the M&J Lawn Service bill. Zinn later recommended the matter be discussed in closed determination.
In a cemetery-related matter, Odom shared concerns again about the city losing opening and closing fees by funeral homes digging two graves recently rather than the city. The city does not have an ordinance to enforce such instances.
“We need to revamp it and say [the fee] should almost if the city doesn’t do it,” Holliday said.
The board approved a proclamation from Gov. Tate Reeves regarding holiday closings of Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas; and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
Aldermen approved a permit for the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas through Monroe alternative parade, which is planned for Dec. 10.
During his input, Holliday asked for citizens to be patient about work being done throughout town as department heads are working to shift around personnel to meet needs as soon as possible.
“Over the past couple of board meetings since I’ve been here, I know I am younger than what you’re used to looking at but I feel that the people who voted me in felt like I can do the job. I’m asking for everyone to be respectful. Regardless of age, statute and color, give me a chance. Let me do what I do. I promise I won’t let you down,” he added during his input.
After executive session, Haynes asked Zinn about his research pertaining to voting on matters dealing with a fellow church member. During the board’s previous meeting, the matter of potential termination of an accounting department employee was tabled due to legal concerns that she and Haynes attend the same church.
It was determined he can vote on matters involving fellow church members as long as that person is not directly benefiting.