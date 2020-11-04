ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Electric Department manager Brian Sanders was terminated from his position following an executive session during Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting.
He was given the options to either resign from his position effective immediately or be terminated. Before going into executive session, Mayor Maurice Howard said a personnel issue would be discussed pertaining to an inappropriate relationship during work hours.
Mayor Maurice Howard split a tie vote to give Sanders the two options, and Sanders said he didn’t feel like he could resign.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes voted for the options, while Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voted against the two options.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday recused himself from the vote but didn’t give a reason why when asked by Odom.
The board approved to advertise for a new general manager for the electric department.