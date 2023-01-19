ABERDEEN – The public got its first look at the Aberdeen Electric Department’s new location at 609 N. Meridian St. Jan. 9, which signals a move from its previous Commerce Street location and a presence to last for years to come.
Last week’s open house culminated 189 days of the project’s construction.
“It’s like I’m still up on a high cloud right now because this whole process, itself, has been a long process of trying to get everything right. You’ve got one shot at this to get it right and once you build it, there’s no tearing it down to redo,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson, who drew out the plans.
The new location includes an updated lobby; a two-lane drive-thru; new offices; a conference room; a warehouse with an improved inventory system; storage for electric department trucks and equipment; and a sprawling pole yard.
“It was all to make it more comfortable for the ladies and the men who work on the warehouse side. I tried to make it a home away from home for them. The guys are out all times of the night working. It’s normal for them to get a call at 2, 3, 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning and have to be at work at 7. They can come in and take a breather,” Thompson said. “It’s also more convenient for the customers. They’re not standing outside in line. We’ve got a full lobby and a service window where they can get in and out. It’s more convenient and a lot more room for everybody.”
He credited his staff and partnering businesses for the transition from the former location, adding employees volunteered to do some work themselves. He also expressed his appreciation to neighboring electric department managers for coming to the open house.
Thompson also thanked all five members of the board of aldermen and Mayor Charles Scott for their continued support throughout the entire process.
“What is most significant about this facility is it’s a new start for the things happening here in Aberdeen and a completion for things currently happening. It will allow us to open this corridor up and when they come down through here, they’ll see this building and they’ll see new pavement on this street, a law enforcement training center and later on, the new water department location. This building is a completion of the start,” Scott said.
Thompson is currently in the drawing phases for the Aberdeen Water Department’s new warehouse, which will be located across Meridian Street from the electric department.
The electric department occupies the building formerly occupied by Stevens Auction Company and Bradley Lumber Co. The lead contractor for the renovation was Cook Development LLC, which has done projects at the Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi State University and the Mississippi University for Women.
“This is definitely by far one of the our proudest achievements, and I’m just thankful to Mr. LaMarcus Thompson and the City of Aberdeen, and we look forward to working with them on future projects,” said owner L.C. Cook.
He went to school in Aberdeen, which helped give the electric department project special meaning.
“It means a lot to be a part of this project and to complete this project. This is a start for Aberdeen. I’ve seen Aberdeen through the ups and the downs, and I know we’ve got the potential to get back to where we need to be,” Cook said.
Thompson said working with Cook was favorable throughout the entire process. Construction was slated to be complete in early December, but there were delays on receiving some parts.
He noted the new location will not make for more expensive electricity bills.
“No, you’re not paying for a new building, to a certain extent. Yes, your bills go toward some of the things we do here at Aberdeen Electric, like new cars, new trucks, a better facility and the upkeep. Your bills will not change because we got a new home. Your bills fluctuate all because of what you do in your home. We read the meter and whatever the meter tells us, that’s what we bill,” Thompson said.
He reminds customers there are EnergyRight home audit kits and means to arrange for Tennessee Valley Authority representatives to do home evaluations to help customers save money on their electricity bills.
