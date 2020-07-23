Updated: 1:45 p.m.
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders said just before 1:45 p.m. electricity has been restored to all customers except Monroe Kut, which is currently being addressed.
"We want to thank everyone for their patience. We especially want to thank our sister utilities -- Okolona and Amory," he said.
Original post:
Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brain Sanders said his department is working diligently to restore power to approximately 1,500 customers following an accident Thursday morning involving a car hitting a pole.
“We have called in neighboring utilities to help and ask everyone to be patient with us as we work diligently to restore power,” he said.