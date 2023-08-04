mcj-2023-08-02-school-aberdeen-aes-principal

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Last year was Dr. Natasha Cheeks’ first year as an assistant principal and with the upcoming school year, she’s serving in her first year as a principal at Aberdeen Elementary School.

