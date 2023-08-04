ABERDEEN – Last year was Dr. Natasha Cheeks’ first year as an assistant principal and with the upcoming school year, she’s serving in her first year as a principal at Aberdeen Elementary School.
“My goals for this year are to continue the instruction and good school climate we have. Our teachers are very passionate about what they do. We’re going to continue good instruction, be data-driven and strive for excellence in everything we do so our students can be successful at state tests and when they get to middle school and high school so they can be model citizens,” she said.
This year’s school theme is “AES didn’t come to play, we came to get this A.”
She said former AES Principal Kristen Fondren left her with a solid foundation and she’ll continue to maintain incentive programs for students and teachers. Cheeks also strives to do more events for families.
“The school culture here is awesome, and I want to continue what’s already here but make it better,” she said.
Cheeks is a 2002 Columbus High School graduate who earned her bachelor’s degree from the Mississippi University for Women in elementary education. She earned her master’s degree from MUW in reading literacy and completed her specialist degree in education leadership from Liberty University.
Last December, she earned her doctorate of education in curriculum and instruction.
Before transitioning into administration, Cheeks taught second and third grade at West Clay Elementary School before teaching third and fifth grade at Columbus.
“After that, I became the academic coach for Columbus Municipal School District. I was the ELA academic coach for three years before I transitioned to assistant principal here last year,” she said.
She’s in her 11th year in education. “
