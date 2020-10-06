ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Elementary School witnessed its first positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to district superintendent Jeff Clay.
He said the quarantine affects two faculty/staff members and 12 students.
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Elementary School witnessed its first positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to district superintendent Jeff Clay.
He said the quarantine affects two faculty/staff members and 12 students.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.