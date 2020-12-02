ABERDEEN – City and county first responders gave Aberdeen Elementary School students a peak into their professional lives Nov. 17 through First Responders Awareness Day.
Students got to see the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, Aberdeen Police Department patrol cars, an Aberdeen Fire Department fire engine, a MedStat ambulance and a Monroe County 911 response vehicle.
“When I first thought about First Responders Awareness Day, I wanted students to see them come together to make sure who’s keeping the community safe, from 911 to the fire department to ambulance services. Maybe one day, our students will be first reponders and protect their communities,” said Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Tyrone Heard, who previously served as the AES school resource officer.
Students learned about the importance of calling 911 in times of emergencies and what to do if there’s a fire. Heard added the timing for those lessons is important with the winter months coming and more people using heaters.
“I learned to not stay in the house if a fire breaks out and to get out,” said second-grader Jaiden Paine.
Students were impressed by seeing emergency response vehicles up close.
“If I see a car with lights on, it’s exciting. If it’s something bad that happened, it’s not that exciting,” said third-grader Hailey Drake.
Heard complimented 911’s role in emergency management.
“They take the calls and send them out to the police, fire departments and the ambulance service. They’re the tip of the spear and without them getting information out as it goes, I don’t know where we’d be,” he said.
Aberdeen Elementary School was the first school in the county to host the responders.
“I’m very excited for us to be the first. Officer Heard reached out to say he wanted to bring the MRAP, and I said that of course my students would love it. One student said he wants to be a Marine,” said AES Principal Lauren Fondren.
Heard plans for First Responders Awareness Day to be an annual event and for it to grow to include more medical personnel.