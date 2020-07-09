ABERDEEN – Beginning Monday, July 13 at 7 a.m., people will be mandated to wear masks inside businesses in the city limits as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Maurice Howard said after Thursday’s board of aldermen meeting there will be a $250 fine issued. The fine will be to business owners who don’t enforce the rule.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle requested for businesses, particularly nightclubs, to limit the number of people allowed. It was agreed upon for crowds to not exceed 50 people at businesses.