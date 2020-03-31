ABERDEEN – During a special-called meeting Tuesday evening, the board of aldermen extended the city’s COVID-19 executive order, first passed March 23, until further notice. It states non-essential businesses, yard parties and church services shall have no more than 10 people.
Additionally, aldermen approved for a curfew to go into effective from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. beginning Wednesday, April 1 until further notice.
Through board action, the Aberdeen Police Department has authority to cite violators of the curfew and executive order. As far as the curfew goes, the fine for the first offense is $100, and the fine for the second offense is $500.
For minors 17 and younger, their parents will receive the ticket, and adult violators will receive their fines.
Exceptions will be made for people go to and from work, those seeking medical assistance and other special cases such as caregivers checking on family needs. Officers will use their own discretion for other cases.
As far as penalties associated with the executive order, non-essential businesses with more than 10 people inside will be fined $1,000. Gatherings exceeding 10 people at individual homes will constitute $500 fines.
Members of the APD will deliver copies of the executive order to business owners and explain details.
Non-essential businesses, as stated by Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent executive order and the city’s order, are defined as barbershops, salons, sporting goods stores, retail stores and gyms. Examples of essential businesses include medical and healthcare clinics, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, cleaners and laundromats, discount and dollar stores, banks, hardware stores, electrical stores, plumbing stores, auto parts stores, building materials stores and daycares.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle added 10 or more people loitering at places such as carwashes and gas stations will mean a $1,000 fine passed to the business owner.
Given the fact one of Food Giant’s employees tested positive for COVID-19, aldermen approved to send a letter to the grocery store requesting for it to be cleaned by a professional cleaning service and have evidence on display.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Maurice Howard requested for his salary to be reinstated due to the COVID-19 crisis, saying his monthly take home pay is $457.65 per month. Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington responded by asking how often he has showed up for work.
Howard’s request for a motion to reinstate his salary died on the table.
