mcj-2023-08-23-news-aberdeen-police-station

A building formerly used by the Aberdeen Electric Department has remained vacant throughout the year after the department relocated. The board of aldermen approved to explore options last week for the Aberdeen Police Department to potentially use it.

 RAY VAN DUSEN I MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Police in Aberdeen may soon be working out of a new location. 

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you