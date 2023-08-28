A building formerly used by the Aberdeen Electric Department has remained vacant throughout the year after the department relocated. The board of aldermen approved to explore options last week for the Aberdeen Police Department to potentially use it.
ABERDEEN – Police in Aberdeen may soon be working out of a new location.
Since the Aberdeen Electric Department moved to its current location alongside Meridian Street in January, its former office has remained vacant. One option previously discussed was revisited during last week’s board of aldermen meeting – using it as a potential new location for the Aberdeen Police Department.
Aldermen approved to investigate the possibility of relocating the APD to the building, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
The police department, located at City Hall, has faced space and moisture issues in recent years, creating the need for a move.
“It would work for us, but it would take some work to get it in shape," said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert. "It has to be handicap accessible for the public, and they can’t be coming through where we bring in criminals. You would have to put in a ramp."
He said the processing room could go in a section towards the back of the building.
“The law says you cannot put juveniles in the same place that you have adults, even if you’re just bringing them in to process," Shumpert said. "You cannot process them in the same place you process adults. It does not matter if there’s an adult in there, you can’t take them in the same room."
He said alterations will take money to make but probably not as much as paying for a new building.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said an area where people paid their utility bills while the building was used by the electric department can be sectioned off to create new spaces for other needs.
“We have talked about it but have not moved our feet, so it’s time for us to have an engineer/architect come in to put their eyes on it and give us some numbers so we can move forward. Otherwise, he’ll still be stuck in purgatory,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.