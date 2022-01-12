ABERDEEN – Within a week, the Aberdeen Fire Department extinguished fires at two separate dwellings, with one resulting in an injury that sent a woman to a Memphis burn center.

According to Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges, his department was dispatched to 101 Pullen Dr. Jan. 4

The call came in at 1:14 a.m., and firefighters arrived on scene at 1:20 a.m. The fire was under control at 1:49 a.m., and firefighters returned to the station at 3:20 a.m.

“The owner of the house was injured from burns,” he said, adding she was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo before being transferred to Memphis.

There were other occupants in the house, but no one else was injured.

“That fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, county sheriff, Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department,” Hodges said, adding the fire was isolated to the hallway.

The AFD also responded to a stove fire due to grease Jan. 11 at 402 Burnett Street, but there were no injuries.

The call came in at 6:02 p.m., and the time of arrival was 6:04 p.m.

“There was heavy damage, and it got in the attic. The guys put it out pretty quickly though,” Hodges said.

He said 90 to 95 percent of his department’s fires start from stoves.

He also warned people of using electric heaters too close to beds and couches and also using them with extension cords because of the safety risks.

