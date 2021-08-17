Aberdeen fire, electric department respond to backyard fire Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Members of the Aberdeen electric and fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday morning after work on a utility line caused a spark that caught a tree on fire at a residence near City Hall. Smoke billows from a Tuesday morning fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ABERDEEN - The Aberdeen fire and electric departments were dispatched to a fire in the backyard of a residence alongside West Washington Street Tuesday morning just before 10:30. Fire chief Fred Hodges said utility work was being done, which caused a spark and caused a tree to catch on fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 88° Mostly Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 1:12 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Amory police officer assaulted after responding to domestic call 1 hr ago News Aberdeen fire, electric department respond to backyard fire 2 hrs ago Business Monroe County producers eligible to apply for FSA emergency loans 6 hrs ago News USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent 21 hrs ago News ICC offering COVID-19 vaccinations this week Aug 16, 2021 News Hatley High School temporarily switching to virtual learning Aug 16, 2021 Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot