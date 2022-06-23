A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
ABERDEEN – Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry was selected as one of 100 recipients from 40 states and Washington D.C. to be awarded funding through Lowe’s Hometowns program.
The Aberdeen food pantry will use its $65,000 in funding for several interior and exterior improvements.
This year is the first year of a five-year commitment for the company to award $100 million for community projects.
Loaves and Fishes is one of only three food pantries in the nation to be served through this year’s program. Other recipients include schools, community centers, first responder facilities and parks.
For more on this story, check out the June 29 edition of the Monroe Journal.
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. High around 95F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 12:35 pm
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.