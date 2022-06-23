ABERDEEN – Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry was selected as one of 100 recipients from 40 states and Washington D.C. to be awarded funding through Lowe’s Hometowns program.

The Aberdeen food pantry will use its $65,000 in funding for several interior and exterior improvements.

This year is the first year of a five-year commitment for the company to award $100 million for community projects.

Loaves and Fishes is one of only three food pantries in the nation to be served through this year’s program. Other recipients include schools, community centers, first responder facilities and parks.

