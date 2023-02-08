Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary Porter Peck guides a pallet of food to a storage area at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. The church donated roughly $10,000 worth of food and will make similar donations for the next two years.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary Porter Peck guides a pallet of food to a storage area at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry. The church donated roughly $10,000 worth of food and will make similar donations for the next two years.
ABERDEEN – Going into 2023, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry staff had concerns about securing ample supplies for its clients. However, a Feb. 2 donation through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help supplement its needs not only for the following months but for times in 2024 and 2025 also.
The church donated a semi-truck trailer load of 24 pallets of food, estimated to be valued at $10,000 that will provide for a four-month supply.
“It just amazes me when we get all this stuff and where it comes from. I’ve always said if we’re doing right, God always takes care of us, and this is proof of it right here. Food is getting hard to come by and then this shows up. There’s no doubt why. This will do south Monroe County worlds of good, and I’m so proud we were a recipient. It shows good hard work doesn’t go unnoticed,” said food pantry executive director Lloyd Massey.
Former Aberdeen residents and Loaves and Fishes volunteers Don and Tara Brown were instrumental in making the connection with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“They were the ones who called me to help get the ball rolling to get this. Our church has farms, ranches and processing plants…the church is like the fifth largest landowner in the United States. We have a self-reliance program. All the food is produced by our church from seed to table. When we have surplus, we donate it to food pantries such as this. We’re blessed to bring a truck here to Aberdeen to bless the people in Monroe County,” said Gordon Turner, branch president of the Tupelo stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Loaves and Fishes will receive one truckload per year next year and in 2025 from the church.
Turner said the church has a large dairy in Utah processing milk, cheese and butter; a beef and citrus farm in Florida; beef ranches and pork farms; and a grain and noodle plant making bread and pasta, among its agriculture interests.
“We’re all the heavenly father’s children. When our church has surplus from our system, it’s donated to food pantries all over the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. It’s a blessing to the heavenly father’s children to help us help them temporarily in their lives,” Turner said.
The donation included several non-perishable items, including beef stew, chili, macaroni, powdered milk, stuffing mix, soup, pears, green beans, salsa, corn and black beans, in addition to laundry detergent.
Massey said the food pantry is making more and more connections throughout the nation and continues to receive calls from people wanting to assist its needs.
“I think it’s just good public relations that we have with everybody. We get out and work and let people know the need is here, and they respond and this is one big example right here,” he said.
While a $65,000 grant through the Lowe’s Hometowns Program signaled a huge milestone in 2022 for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, the support kept coming through the end of the year.
The CREATE Foundation donated $3,000 for ceiling repairs in the area above its senior citizens grocery store. The First Bank donated $1,000, and Westlake employees gave $600. The $1,600 in local donations will go toward food purchases.
“We’ve gotten several large donations recently, and that gets us on a good footing for the 2023 budget planning. Food has doubled in price, and that’s why we’re looking for as many donations as we can get,” Massey said. “We’d like to have any church congregation to make a monthly monetary donation.”
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&