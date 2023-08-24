ABERDEEN – During the past six months, city officials have worked to identify and notify businesses operating without privilege licenses as part of increased efforts to enforce regulations.
It's mandatory to register a business with the city and annually renew privilege licenses. Food trucks must renew every six months.
Mayor Charles Scott said businesses and the city can be fined when they operate without privilege licenses.
“About six months ago, I talked to Ms. [Devonshea] Young (of the city clerk’s office) about doing a deep dive on privilege licenses and making sure we had the updated software and making sure we had all our companies properly identified. Anyone who comes to us trying to do a business or they’re online, we require them to have a privilege license. They shouldn’t be selling without a privilege license,” he said during last week’s board of aldermen meeting.
Young said last week 50 businesses were out of compliance, with some fees dating back to 2007.
“It must be paid by August 31. If not, the board, the mayor or the attorney will prosecute them whether it’s turning off the power or whatever,” she said.
Young said first, second, third and fourth notices have been sent to businesses not in compliance.
From last September to now, the city has collected more than $10,000 in delinquent fees, but $6,637 was still outstanding as of last week.
Several factors play into the cost of privilege licenses, such as assessed value, the type of business, items sold and number of full-time employees. The fee for food trucks is $250 every six months, and there are several other regulations that must be checked, such as food certifications, twice a year.
Beginning Oct. 1, Young said the city will collect 10 percent of the total privilege license fee for businesses not in compliance, in addition to monthly one percent penalties.
“If she’s not doing her job, the state will fine her directly, along with fining the city. This is not an, ‘If you want to do your job.’ You have to do it or you’re going to be fined directly,” Scott said.
According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s latest report, Aberdeen received a total of $77,768.17 in sales tax diversions for July. From July 2022 until that timeframe, the city’s sales tax diversions totaled $854,313.20 for the year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&