ABERDEEN – With the beginning of a new school year comes the beginning of new football and volleyball seasons. In the case of the Aberdeen School District, the sports seasons come with a newly formed all-sports booster club.
“They will be doing concessions this year. For the [Aug. 18] volleyball game, it will be their first event, and they’ll be on the home side for football games and all other sports. Their dues are $100, and they currently have 21 potential members,” said Aberdeen High School Athletic Director Sherell Drake during Aug. 15’s Aberdeen School Board meeting.
School board member Angie Irvin asked about a booster club for the band, but it was noted there hasn’t been one since former band director Toni Reece retired.
Drake also said AHS is starting a new Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, with a kickoff event planned for Sept. 12. AHS softball coach Eddie Chapman and girls powerlifting coach Elisabeth Oliver are the sponsors.
“We’re looking to have their huddle meetings early in the mornings so it doesn’t interrupt any instruction. This organization is not limited to athletes only, so we’re encouraging all of our students to participate,” Drake said.
She added blue chair back seats are available for $30 rates for home football games. They do not include the price of admission. Drake also said AHS’ halftime show this year will have a Motown Era theme.
Irvin asked who mows athletes fields – coaches or the district’s contracted lawn care service? Drake said it’s the responsibility of coaches, and some of the district’s mowing equipment has had mechanical issues but it is looking to purchase new equipment.
In other business, chief operations director Willie Brandon said the district applied for funding for four electric school buses through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean Bus Program. He expects to know by early October if funding will be awarded.
“It’s a $1.5 million deal through the grant,” he said. “There’s a big push in trying to conserve and help against pollution. We are a priority district, and TVA has been working with us and they’re rooting for us.”
In recapping other improvements throughout the district, Brandon said all hardware is in place for the HVAC project at AHS and it’s awaiting power. JBHM Architects will look at the potential of units in the school’s Little Theater, gym and cafeteria. He also expected for the English annex to be running within the next two weeks after painting is completed.
New playground equipment is coming for the lower grade levels at Belle-Shivers Middle School, and Brandon is working with building principals and Mattox Services to landscape entrances at Belle-Shivers and Aberdeen Elementary School.
He also said there are plans to act upon a previous districtwide facilities study regarding accessibility at entranceways. He mentioned an entry door directly into Belle-Shivers Middle School’s office from Franklin Street.
“We’re just trying to make the schools safer. With most of the schools on that side being in neighborhoods, we’re trying to make it where people can’t walk off the street and into a school,” he said.
Irvin inquired about a request for a fundraiser to start the Full Tummy Project, which is a backpack feeding program for students in need to secure food for the weekend.
“The Church of Christ here in Aberdeen received a grant for the Full Tummy Project, so therefore if the school is asking for donations to do a Full Tummy Project, that’s going to negate the Church of Christ’s grant,” said said.
School board member Tonny Oliver said the district may want to consider partnering with the church. “For many years, Coach [Dwight] McComb’s Sunday school class collected monies and supplied [food] to the elementary school. The South Monroe County Community Fund had funds available and for about three years, they applied for grants and they worked with Loaves and Fishes [Food Pantry] because Loaves and Fishes can buy bulk food for really cheap prices. They carried that program for probably three years. Two years ago, the elementary school decided to opt out,” said school board president Jim Edwards.
Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith presented the graduation report for the AHS Class of 2022, which garnered $1.1 million in scholarships. Five students received academic endorsements, and one received a distinguished endorsement.
“We’re proud of our 89 graduates. We have 75 students in our senior class, and we look forward to all of them to graduate. That is our number one goal for our seniors,” she said.
Smith also gave an ACT update, breaking down college-readiness benchmarks for each testing area. The school district already has a ACT 20+ Club and as part of motivation, it wants to recognize students for meeting and exceeding 22 and 25 on the test.
“We do have ACT Prep courses for our students and have juniors enrolled in that course and we will make sure we have rigorous instruction. We have a list of benchmarks administered to our students,” she said.
The school is using test prep and will have boot camps. All athletes are taking the ACT, and coaches work with them to prepare.
In recapping the enrollment report reflective of the first day of school, Aug. 5, to the day of the meeting, Smith said there are 905 students enrolled districtwide with 29 no-shows.
“Some moved out of district and others we’re trying to locate,” she said.
Smith said no-show students are students who are rollovers from last year who have no registered for this school year.
“We will not add them or include them after 10 days, and we’re on day seven now,” she said.
The school-by-school enrollment breakdown as of last week’s meeting was 263 students at AES, 330 students at Belle-Shivers and 312 students at AHS.
The school board approved a loan resolution authorizing the district to enter into a loan and shortfall promissory note. It also approved a request of tax levy of ad valorem taxes, which includes the shortfall promissory note.
